Where To Find Champions In Destiny 2? How To Deal With Unstoppable Champion?

With the introduction of Destiny 2: Shadowkeep expansion, Bungie introduced fans to a new enemy type known as the Champions. Every Champion has a limited movement space in the game. These champions will be confined to certain areas, which means that they won’t be able to follow you around or cause damage when far away.

What are Champions in Destiny 2?

Champions are enemies that can be of different varieties which include Barrier, Overload, and Unstoppable. Certain quests will specifically require you to find and kill these champions which may seem like a difficult task. So, let us show you where to find champions in Destiny 2.

Where to find Champions in Destiny 2?

You will run into the champions during game modes like Nightfall: The Ordeal. As part of the ordeal, players will see new powerful champions enemies added to the game. However, the Unstoppable type may seem like one that is hard to take down compared to other Champions. These enemies will chase you around, but they do not take a lot of damage unless they are staggered.

You will find a number of perks on the seasonal artefact that can be used to take on the Unstoppable Champions. However, it is suggested that you go for the Unstoppable Hand Cannon. All you need to do is aim down with the weapon for a few seconds which will land an Unstoppable Shot. If you do not wish to go for Unstoppable Hand Cannon, you can also opt for the Solar Melee abilities which will work best when combined with the ranged solar melee attack.

If you are using the Unstoppable Hand Cannon, make sure that you continuously land the Unstoppable Shots to stagger the enemy. The game will give you an indicator to signify when you can stagger them. This because you will see a short between when they can be staggered again. The indicator will appear on top of the Champion's head.

Where to farm Champions?

1220 Empire Hunts and 1250 Lost Sectors are the options if you are looking to farm Champions in Destiny 2. This is because these two will require you only a few minutes to complete.

