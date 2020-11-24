AC Valhalla Billhook Location: Step-by-Step Guide For The New Ubisoft Release

A number of people have been talking about the new Assasin’s Creed Valhalla since it was released. They are curious to know about some specific questions related to the game. The players are talking about AC Valhalla Billhook and are trying to find its location. So to help them out, we have listed down all the information we have about the same. Read more to know about AC Valhalla Billhook Location.

AC Valhalla Guide: Billhook Location

The players have been asking a lot of questions related to the challenged given in the game. They want to know answers to questions like where is the AC Valhalla Billhook Location and how to find AC Valhalla Billhook Location. Well, this is because of the AC Valhalla Billhook that involves killing or getting rid of the Billhook.

But if you still have not figured out, where is the AC Valhalla Billhook Location and how to find AC Valhalla Billhook Location, don’t worry. We have got you covered without complete guide about AC Valhalla and some of its missions. Read more to know about AC Valhalla Billhook Location.

To find Billhook Order of the Ancients Member Location

Reach the northwest side of the town that is located in Lincoln, in Lincolnscire.

After reaching there, use Odin’s Vision and try and find where exactly the clue is.

To save some of your time, try and come to the farm from the south

Enter the house and search for a barrel

You will find a clue on a barrel inside

To find the Billhook Order of the Ancients:

First, reach the town of Lincoln, in Lincolnscire

Billhook Order of the Ancients member will be hiding there

His real name is Havelok and he can usually be found at foot of the wall near Lincoln’s town hall

Use Odin’s Vision to track The Billhook and then get rid of him

More about AC Valhalla

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass contains two epic expansions and a bonus quest.



In addition, Free Seasonal Content will also be available for all players, including events, new game modes, and much more! — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) October 20, 2020

Assassins Creed Valhalla has been released on November 10, 2020. After looking at the fan reactions about the same, it is certain that the makers have lived up to their player’s expectations with this release. The game has been developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. Currently, it is available to play on gaming platforms like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and Microsoft Windows. This game is set in 873 AD and it take the players through a fictional story of the Viking invasion of Britain. Some popualr gaming sites have given out their ratings for the new AC Valhalla game. Here are some popular AC Valhalla ratings.

IGN: 8/10

Games Radar+: 4.5/5

GameSpot: 8/10

