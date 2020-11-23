AC Valhalla Guide: Here's How To Find The Hidden Ones Armour Location

AC Valhalla hidden ones armour locations have been trending amongst the gaming community lately. Thus, we have listed all the information we had about the same. Read more

Also Read | AC Valhalla Burn Or Keep Leechbook: Know The Outcomes Of Both The Choices

Also Read |AC Valhalla Vinland Mysteries: Check Out This List Of All Mysteries In Vinland Region

AC Valhalla hidden ones armour locations

A number of people have been talking about the new Assasin’s Creed Valhalla since it was released. They are curious to know about some specific questions related to the game. The players are talking about hidden ones armour and are trying to find their location. So to help them out, we have listed down all the information we have about the same. Getting an armor in the game requires the player to collect all the pieces of the armour. So we have listed all the items required to build Hidden ones armor. Read more to know about AC Valhalla hidden ones armor location.

Hidden Ones Gloves

This glove can be found at the Ratae Bureau that is located in Ledecestrescire. Getting to this location is certainly easy which makes this the easiest pieces to get. The location has a suggested power of 20 which is extremely useful. Try and find an underground passage at the location and search food the glove in the tunnels.

Hidden Ones Mask

The maks has a suggested power of 90. Players will need to reach the Londinium Bureau in Lunden to get this mask. The players will need to look for a circular wooden structure outside the walls of Lunden that will have the mask.

Hidden Ones Hood

This item has a total power of 160 which means that getting this hood might not be that easy. The players will need to reach Camulodunum Bureau in Essexe and locate a staircase on the Southern outskirts of the city.

Hidden Ones' Robe

This item has a total power of 190 which means that getting this robe might not be that easy. The players will need to reach Jorvik and grab the chest piece from the Eboracum Bureau.

Hidden Ones' Boots

This item has a total power of 220 which means that getting this robe might not be that easy. To get the Hidden Ones' armour, players need to reach Wincestre, at the Venta Belgarum Bureau. Jum in the hole that is on the north-west side of Witan Hall with a big hole surrounded by statues.

More about Assassins Creed Valhalla

Assassins Creed Valhalla has been released on November 10, 2020. After looking at the fan reactions about the same, it is certain that the makers have lived up to their player’s expectations with this release. The game has been developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. Currently, it is available to play on gaming platforms like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and Microsoft Windows. This game is set in 873 AD and it take the players through a fictional story of the Viking invasion of Britain. Some popular gaming sites have given out their ratings for the new AC Valhalla game. Here are some popular AC Valhalla ratings.

IGN: 8/10

Games Radar+: 4.5/5

GameSpot: 8/10

Also Read | AC Valhalla A Feast To Remember Quest: Follow This Guide To Complete Mission

Also Read | AC Valhalla Jotunheim Mysteries, Wealth Locations & More: Know Everything