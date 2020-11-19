AC Valhalla A Feast To Remember Quest: Follow This Guide To Complete Mission

A Feast to Remember is one of the quests that the players will get have to go through. This quest includes techniques on how to make the guests drink the mead faster and how to beat Suttungr. It is the 4th quest of the Jonunheim saga and it starts near the Enchanted Tower in Jotunheim. Continue reading to know all about this quest in AC Valhalla.

AC Valhalla A Feast To Remember

Follow the steps given below to get started with the main objective in this quest:

First of all, you will have to head to the main objective marker there and speak to Suttungr.

After reaching the village where Suttungr is located, just look for a giant hulking figure.

You can easily spot Suttungr as he is almost 10 feet tall plus he looks very shady from behind.

You need to talk with him after which he will tell you where his daughter, Gunlodr, can be found.

He will inform you that her grotto is within the stone circle. Distance-wise it should be about 155 meters away from where you are standing.

When you reach it, you’ll see that you don’t have a way to get inside.

You need to reveal it through means of magic.

Go to the pillar on the far side

Circle around the pillar above and the grotto will be revealed.

Now you need to head down the grotto to find Gunlodr.

Once you are here, just talk to her and follow her to continue the conversation when prompted.

