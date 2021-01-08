AC Valhalla Sudwella Monastery: How To Get Wealth Under Sudwella Monastery

AC Valhalla is a powerful and versatile game. Due to its versatility, it is popular among all the role-playing game enthusiasts. In this post, we are going to learn all about AC Valhalla Sudwella Monastery, how to get the wealth under Sudwella Monastery, and more.

In a role playing video game, raiding is all about increasing and constantly improving your wealth and taking everybody’s valuables for yourself. But, not every raid is easy. Some of them include solving a puzzle or two.

Raiding the Sudwella Monastery isn’t an easy task either. First of all, you’ll be able to raid this monastery only after you settle down in England. There are 4 wealth locations here, and winning one of which is difficult to do so. In the coming sections, we’ll look at how to successfully get the wealth under the Sudwella Monastery in AC Valhalla.

How to get the wealth under Sudwella Monastery?

You can locate the Sudwella Monastery in Ledecestrescire. After finding it out correctly, you have to launch a raid in the area with your clan. You won’t be able to loot any of the chests for the raw materials unless you are in an active raid party. Continue reading below to learn the steps involved in getting it.

The first step in getting the wealth under Sudwella Monastery is to start clearing out the settlement of all enemies. Remember that there are 4 wealth spots that we need to collect in this area. But our first task is to collect the chests for the raw materials, and they can be found in the Easton corner of the monastery. The site that contains the chests will be inside the crypt and that can be found under a tree. Also, there will be stone blockages at the entrance of the crypt and if you are playing this game for the first time, you may not know how to remove these blocks.

To do so, look at the section next to the entrance. You should see an explosive object. Keep enough distance from the object to be safe and shoot at it with your bow. The explosion will clear out the stone blockage and allow you to enter the crypt.

Make your way down to the bottom and turn left. Continue to walk through the cobwebs and enter the main room. There, you’ll be able to find the treasure chest, which you can force open with another member of your clan.

After opening the chest, you’ll receive a bunch of raw materials. That’s all you need to accomplish to complete the Sudwella Monastery raid mission. If you happen to miss the explosive object at the entrance, you might get stuck there for some time. If you have any trouble with finding the other wealth spots, you may have to restart your game due to a bug.

AC Valhalla guide

Here’s a full list of quests you have to complete when you play AC Valhalla. Know about it. This info will be useful in understanding the game better.