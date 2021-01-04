AC Valhalla Thieves Warren: A Complete Guide To Investigating Thieves Warren

Learn about AC Valhalla thieves warren. In this post, we've given you a step by step instruction on how to complete AC Valhalla thieves warren, when did the newly updated AC Valhalla release, how to complete the thieves warren investigation, what are the quests you have to complete using the AC Valhalla guide and more. AC Valhalla has impressive graphics and you’ll have an amazing experience when you play this game in PS5 and the Xbox series. This is an adventurous role-playing video game developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. Assassin's Creed AC Valhalla is available to play in all the major gaming platforms such as PS4/5, the Xbox series, Google stadia, pc, and Microsoft windows.

The latest version of the AC Valhalla was first released on November 10, 2020. Since then, it has become the most talked about topic in the gaming community. If you don’t have any idea about the thieves warren and AC Valhalla, no worries. At the end of this guide, you’ll learn all about this new series from Assassin's Creed.

AC Valhalla thieves warren

Understanding the AC Valhalla and thieves warren is pretty simple. Generally, AC Valhalla consists of 14 wealth points that include ingots, gear, book of Knowledge abilities, and cargo. You’ll be able to find these wealth points in Glowecestrescire territory. You can also find small treasure chests in that location.

In the coming paragraphs, we’ve broken down specific locations where you can find various wealth points. Read it carefully to have a better understanding of the AC Valhalla and the structure of thieves warren. Let us walk you through!

Ingots can be found at Glowecestrescire, about 70m SE of Nymdesfelda. The chest is right behind the destructible wall. But getting this chest isn’t easy. You have to use special arrows to destroy the wall and get this one.

You can access the gear when you are able to find a way to enter the locked cave in Aelfwood. Remember that it is a restricted area, so the enemies may attack you. To unlock the Aelfwood cave, use Odin’s Sight and your raven to find the enemy holding the key. Collect it and open the door. There, you’ll be able to find the all-important chest that will propel you forward into the next stage of thieves warren investigation.

Likewise, you’ll find the Books of Knowledge Abilities inside the thieves warren, and that is also a restricted area. To access the Books of Knowledge Abilities, Intrude the enemy camp by entering through the waterways. There will be an enemy sitting next to the book. You have to fight and kill that enemy to collect the chest.

AC Valhalla guide

Here are the quests you need to complete when it comes to playing AC Valhalla thieves warren. This is an important step in investigating thieves warren. So, it is critical to know about it.