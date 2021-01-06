AC Valhalla Maximilian Of Londinium: Get The Key To Obtain The Statue Of Maximilian

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is an action role-playing video game developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. It is the twelfth major instalment and the twenty-second release in the Assassin's Creed series, and a successor to 2018's Assassin's Creed Odyssey. The game is available for all the major gaming platforms including the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S and Microsoft Windows. Here, you will know about the Maximilian of Londinium.

AC Valhalla Maximilian of Londinium

The objective of getting the statue of Maximilian of Londinium in AC Valhalla is a part of the main mission called “A rivalry for Ages”. This will be when you are building a museum in Raventhorpe. Here there will be a conversation with Octavian during while he tells you that he has a rival known as Maximilian of Londinium. Your main task will be to get the legionnaire statue that Maximilian has with him. Follow these steps to successfully complete the mission:

First off, go to Lunden.

You will need to take the key from Maximilian but he clearly will show you that he has no intention to hand it over.

Using the key (to the store where the statue is located), you can get the Legionnaire Statue from Maximilian.

The easiest way would be to pay him silver to get the statue. Note that this would take a lot of silver (around 130 silver). This method will also make it totally unnecessary to try and obtain the key to the store as paying him 130 Silver will make him take you to the store directly.

The Key is present on a table next to where you and Maximilian have the conversation.

To get the key you will have to use your charisma. This is the harder alternative for those who have enough silver and easier way out for the players who have a lot of silver stored up.



AC Valhalla Guide

Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke, Honor Bound, Family Matters, A Seer's Solace, The Prodigal Prince, Rude Awakening, A Cruel Destiny, Birthrights and The Seas of Fate.

Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe, The Swan-Road Home, Settling Down and The Alliance Map.

The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire, The Sons of Ragnar, Bartering, Rumors of Ledecestre, The Walls of Templebrough, Tilting the Balance, Heavy Is The Head, Hunted and Report on Ledecestrescire

The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire, The Great Scattered Army, Orphans of the Fens, Glory Regained, Razing Earnningstone, Unholy Father, Storming Ravensburg, The Stench of Treachery, An Island of Eels and Reporting on Grantebridgescire

Asgard Saga - Asgard, View Above All, Well-Traveled, Defensive Measures, Extended Family, Forging a Bond: Part 1, A Feline's Footfall, Taking Root, Forging a Bond: Part 2, The Big Finish and Binding Fate.

Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim, Mistress of the Iron Wood, The Lost Cauldron, A Gift from the Past, A Feast to Remember and The Price of Wisdom.

