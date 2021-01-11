AC Valhalla Dorobernia Theater: Check Out This AC Valhalla Place Of Interest

AC Valhalla is the latest installment to the Assassins Creed Franchise by Ubisoft. The game is an action-RPG and it involves some crucial RPG elements. Players are playing the role of the Viking Eivor in their game and will face a lot of choices that will have consequences throughout their journey. Many missions have choices that can impact how the game unfolds. Players are inquisitive about the AC Valhalla Dorobernia Theater.

AC Valhalla Dorobernia Theater

Dorobernia theatre is one of the important locations in AC Valhalla. The Dorobernia theatre holds Cent Wealth and Roman Artifacts. These can be accessed by traversing through a series of underground tunnels and create some explosions along the way. The Dorobernia Theater is also the area where players can find the man with the pig.

In the theater, the player will see two men along with a pig, once they talk to the man with the text box on their head, a world event will initiate. To complete this event the player will have to drink the liquid in a nearby bucket which will cause them to hallucinate. While being hallucinated the players will have to talk to the pig. Once they sober up, they will have to repeat the process to complete this World Event.

How to customize Raven in AC Valhalla?

The Raven is a very important character in the game. Players use the ability of the Raven very often in the game, it slows them to search for items faraway and also scout enemy areas before getting into the battle. There is a new feature that the game has introduced, where the player can customize the appearance of the Raven in-game. Here’s how to customize Raven in AC Valhalla.

There are two ways to this, first way for the players is to purchase a Stable and an Aviary.

This purchase will cost the player 400 supplies and 30 raw material

If they don’t have the resources to make the purchase, they can use the second way and just head to an already existing stable on the map.

Once they reach the stable, they need to talk to the stable master

Ask the stable keeper to ‘see shop’ and then head to the Aviary tab

Here the players can browse various skins for their Raven

These skins cost up to 650 silver

Once the player has decided on the skin they can purchase it and it will change the appearance of their raven.

They can always revert back to the original raven by following the same steps

