AC Valhalla Einherjar Armor: Learn More About This New AC Valhalla Armor

AC Valhalla has risen to fame in the quickest way; it is the first cutting edge Assassins Creed game by Ubisoft for the new next-gen consoles. It has amassed a gigantic player base, as clients are adoring the Norse themed world that has been made by the designers. The game contains Norse Mythology references and a profound and rich excursion made for the bold Viking character, which is the hero of the story. Numerous players have asked about AC Valhalla Einherjar Armor.

AC Valhalla Einherjar Armor

Weapons and Armor are a significant part of AC Valhalla. It is an all-out action RPG and players need to continuously upgrade their characters and their accessories to make them stronger than their foes. In these situations, legendary armor and weapons can really help accelerate the growth of the players, as these legendary accessories have certain bonus stats attached to them.

The Einherjar Armor is one of the new armor sets that has been added to the game can be bought through the ingame store for a certain amount of Helix Credits. The bonus stats that the Einherjar Armor provides is that it increases attack stats after every kill, up to 3 kills and it also gives the player a small health boost after completing 3 kills. Here are the items players stand to receive if they buy the Einherjar Armor Set in AC Valhalla:

Einherjar Helm

Einherjar Hood

Einherjar Armor

Einherjar Bracers

Einherjar Pants

Svadilfari Mount

Blood Eagle

Dwarven Axe

Helgi’s Shield

AC Valhalla Valkyrie Set

AC Valhalla has started microtransactions for their game and players can purchase full sets through these microtransactions. One of the fiercest and most courageous warriors of Norse Folklore was the Valkyrie and obtaining an armor set of the Valkyries can be extremely useful. Armor sets can be useful too, when a player wears everything from the one armor set, the stats of that set are boosted.

The armor sets can be associated with one of the three skill trees, Raven Skill Tree, Bear Skill Tree, or Wolf Skill Tree. These Armor sets can also be upgraded whenever at the Blacksmith and new rune slots can be added too. The Valkyrie set is associated with the bear skill tree and here are all the items the players will receive in this set:

Valkyrie Cloak

Valkyrie Helm

Valkyrie Leggings

Valkyrie Bracers

Valkyrie Armor

The Valkyrie set can be purchased for 2,000 Helix Credits, Players can purchase 2,300 Helix Credits for $20.

