AC Valhalla Dual Wielding: Find Out How To Dual Wield Heavy Weapons

The technique of using two weapons at the same time is known as Dual-wielding. Since it is very tough to get used to handling two weapons, it is not a common combat practice. There aren't many records in the history of dual-wielding warriors during the war era, but even in the modern age there are many weapon-based martial arts that involve the use of a pair of two weapons. In the world of gaming this is often a special feat or ability and so is the case in AC Valhalla. Continue reading to know all about AC Valhalla dual-wielding heavy weapons.

How to Dual Wield Heavy Weapons in AC Valhalla

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has shown a lot of changes from the previous titles of action-adventure RPG genre and even the traditional skill trees found in previous instalments are different. Now players will see one of the most powerful abilities that lets the player dual-wield two-handed weapons.

The heavy dual wield ability can be located by going to the talent web and then on the Melee side. This will allow our Valhalla protagonist Eivor to equip a weapon in each hand. Players will require 22 Skill Points for accessing Heavy Dual Wield ability in AC Valhalla's talent tree. One of the best things to do after obtaining Heavy Dual Wield is to get the skill Dual Swap which will allow you to swap two-handed weapons faster.

There are four types of heavy weapons that can be found in this game:

DANE AXES,

GREATSWORDS,

HAMMERS,

SPEARS

