PUBG Mobile Developers Are Working On An Indian-based PUBG Mobile Game? Read More

PUBG Mobile developers have announced that they will launch a new game called PUBG Mobile India to cater to Indian players (specifically made for the PUBG players of India). PUBG Mobile was banned back in September by the Indian government. Continue reading to know about the PUBG return in India.

PUBG Relaunch in India

Around the same time when PUBG India's latest update was about its ban, PUBG Corporation had also made an announcement at that time that it is no longer going to authorise the PUBG Mobile franchise to the China-based game company known as Tencent Games in India. It was announced by the team that they will terminate the access for users in India from the start of 30th October but the game is still playable for many of the players who had it installed on their Android and iOS devices.

After all this happened, a recent PUBG mobile news is about the PUBG Corporation's announcement that they are preparing for launching a new game which will be known as "PUBG Mobile India" and will be created specifically for this major Indian market for mobile gaming. Other than the release of this new game, it will work on maximizing the data security for its players and will follow all the local regulations. This latest reveal by the PUBG Corporation also mentions that there will be regular audits and verifications on the storage systems that store the personal information of the Indian gamers so as to make sure that their data is kept safe.

There will be improvements in the game content and also customisations for catering to the local needs. There will be changes including:

A virtual simulation training ground setting

Clothing on new characters

Green hit effects instead of red

A new feature to restrict game time for younger players.

It was also announced that they are planning to make an investment of a total of $100 million in India which is one of the biggest markets of PUBG Mobile. This investment will be towards the cultivation of this local video game, for ESPORTS, entertainment, and IT industries ecosystems. They also have plans to hire more than 100 employees and even more in the future.

