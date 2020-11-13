Genshin Impact Windrise Windfall Quest: How To Complete The Quest?

Genshin Impact is one of the most successful gacha-based open-world RPG right now. The video game comes with various quests and missions that allow users to unlock a range of characters and other items in the campaign. The ‘Windrise, Windfall’ is one of the World quests that you will come across in the campaign. The quest is pretty straightforward and it only requires a few minutes to complete.

The quest begins when you head over to Mondstadt and speak to Elzer inside his Dawn Winery. You will need to get through ‘Cleanup at the Dawn’ before you get inside the winery. When you speak with Elzer, he will talk about bad storms and reveal that the various routes that lead to the winery have been inaccessible due to the various monsters lurking on the roads. He will speak of your exploits and request if you could you get the roads re-opened.

All you need to do is clear the main road that is now full of monsters and other such obstacles. To accomplish the mission, you will need to visit three different areas which include the east, north, and northwest.

As you land on these locations, you just need to drop all the monsters and destroy the various obstacles that you come across. These include things like the barricades and mini-towers. Once you have cleared the roads, visit Elzer and the quest should be completed.

