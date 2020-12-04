AC Valhalla Eatun Barn Quest: Here Is Guide To Successfully Complete Quest

Assassin's Creed Valhalla comes under the game genre of an action role-playing video game developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. It is the twelfth major instalment and the twenty-second release in the Assassin's Creed series, and a successor to the 2018 game Assassin's Creed Odyssey. The game is available on all the major gaming platforms which include Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia and Microsoft Windows.

AC Valhalla Eatun Barn

As you keep progressing through the story of Valhalla, you will eventually come across Fiery Ambush which is one of the quests in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. It is a part of one of the Oxenefordscire quests. All you need to do to finish this quest is to find a woman named Fulke and then help her out in setting up an ambush for some soldiers.

The worst part about this quest is that she is not marked on the map, and the instructions are also not that clear. According to the mission, the clues are - "She’s at Eatun Barn, in the west of Oxenefordscire. The place can be found south of Leah Villa Garrison, and it’s southeast of a large pond.

Now once you are here, just keep looking for Fulke in front of the house in that location. You will see that she is talking to the merchant.

AC Valhalla Guide

Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke Honor Bound Family Matters A Seer's Solace The Prodigal Prince Rude Awakening A Cruel Destiny Birthrights The Seas of Fate

Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe The Swan-Road Home Settling Down The Alliance Map

The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire The Sons of Ragnar Bartering Rumors of Ledecestre The Walls of Templebrough Tilting the Balance Heavy Is The Head Hunted Report on Ledecestrescire

The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire The Great Scattered Army Orphans of the Fens Glory Regained Razing Earnningstone Unholy Father Storming Ravensburg The Stench of Treachery An Island of Eels Reporting on Grantebridgescire

Asgard Saga - Asgard View Above All Well-Traveled Defensive Measures Extended Family Forging a Bond: Part 1 A Feline's Footfall Taking Root Forging a Bond: Part 2 The Big Finish Binding Fate

Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim Mistress of the Iron Wood The Lost Cauldron A Gift from the Past A Feast to Remember The Price of Wisdom



