Cyberpunk 2077 EZ Optimizer Claims To Boost FPS In One Click; Know Details

Cyberpunk 2077 is said to be one of the biggest game releases of the year 2020 and every player wants to get their hands on a copy of the latest game by CD Projekt Red. However, the game can still be optimized for a better experience. That is the reason why a YouTuber called CodeZ1LLA has unveiled the new EZ Optimizer for the Action RPG. Many players are wondering about the Cyberpunk 2077 EZ Optimizer and what it is. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Cyberpunk 2077 EZ Optimizer details

CodeZ1LLa is a computer programmer and a YouTuber, and recently he released a free one-click optimization software for Cyberpunk 2077. He says that the Cyberpunk 2077 EZ Optimizer can supposedly improve the game’s performance for about 30 FPS. It tweaks hidden developer options (such as creating a new "user.ini" in the game folder "\Cyberpunk 2077\engine\config\platform\pc") and applying several fixes.

However, it is still not advisable to use this software, but a virus protection website called VirusTotal has claimed that this optimization tool for Cyberpunk 2077 is safe. Many players have already downloaded the EZ Optimizer for a smoother experience in Night City. If you are downloading this tool you must know that it is supposed to run in the root directory of your Cyberpunk 2077 installation. EZ Optimizer has four major changes in the game profile. Here is a list below have a look -

EZ Optimizer for Cyberpunk 2077 Profiles

Max Boost: Optimize all parameters for max FPS (recommended for older systems)

Balanced: Balanced parameters for decent quality and good FPS boost

Default: Resets all settings to default parameters

Disable Async Compute: Stock only disables asynchronous compute (not recommended for RTX GPUs). CodeZ1LLa has asked players to ignore the asynchronous compute as it results in the lower FPS rate.

If you are wanting to download the Cyberpunk 2077 EZ Optimizer, you need to know the complete explanation about the tool. Below is the complete video of CodeZ1LLA explaining the entire software.

