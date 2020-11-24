AC Valhalla Essexe Mushroom Mystery Challenge: Complete AC Valhalla Guide

A number of people have been talking about the new Assasin’s Creed Valhalla since it was released. They are curious to know about some specific questions related to the game. The players are talking about AC Valhalla Essexe Mushroom mystery and are trying to know how to complete this challenge. So to help them out, we have listed down all the information we have about the same. Read more to know about AC Valhalla Essexe Mushroom mystery challenge.

Also Read | AC Valhalla Jotunheim Mysteries, Wealth Locations & More: Know Everything

Also Read | AC Valhalla A Feast To Remember Quest: Follow This Guide To Complete Mission

AC Valhalla Essexe Mushroom mystery challenge

The players have been asking a lot of questions related to the challenged given in the game. They want to know answers to questions like how to complete the Essexe Mushroom mystery and how to leave the magical realm in AC Valhalla Essexe Mushroom mystery challenge. Well, this is because of the AC Valhalla Fly Agaric challenge in Essexe in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that easting mushrooms and entering a magical realm to solve a puzzle. But if you still have not figured out, how to complete the Essexe Mushroom mystery and how to leave the magical realm in AC Valhalla Essexe Mushroom mystery challenge, don’t worry. We have got you covered without complete AC Valhalla Guide for some of its missions. Read more to know about AC Valhalla Essexe Mushroom mystery challenge.

After eating the mushrooms you will be transported to a battlefield littered with corpses

There you will spot six statues, each with a shield and brazier in its hands

Activate the correct brazier. You wil lsee that the flames turn blue

The correct ones are the second, third and sixth (last one)

After activating the blazers, a portal will open

Enter that portal to leave the magical realm

Leaving the realm will complete your AC Valhalla Essexe Mushroom mystery challenge

More about AC Valhalla

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available now!



Become Eivor, a fierce Viking warrior, and embark on an epic journey to claim your place in Valhalla! pic.twitter.com/hWeypCeJII — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) November 10, 2020

Assassins Creed Valhalla has been released on November 10, 2020. After looking at the fan reactions about the same, it is certain that the makers have lived up to their player’s expectations with this release. The game has been developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. Currently, it is available to play on gaming platforms like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and Microsoft Windows. This game is set in 873 AD and it takes the players through a fictional story of the Viking invasion of Britain. Some popular gaming sites have given out their ratings for the new AC Valhalla game. Here are some popular AC Valhalla ratings.

IGN: 8/10

Games Radar+: 4.5/5

GameSpot: 8/10

Also Read | AC Valhalla Guide: Here's How To Find The Hidden Ones Armour Location

Also Read | AC Valhalla: Halfdan Or Faravid? What To Choose In Of Blood And Bonds Quest?