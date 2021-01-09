AC Valhalla Eurvicscire Wealth Locations: Learn Where To Find All Eurvicscire Wealth

AC Valhalla is rising in fame by the day. The game brings Norse folklore as a background to the campaign. The game is an Action-RPG and consists of choices and impacts. AC Valhalla has a satisfying combat system, that gives the player various combat styles to choose their own style of playing. The game also has a plethora of quests with valuable rewards waiting at the end of each. They're also a lot of mysteries to unlock and places to explore in AC Valhalla. Many players have been asking about AC Valhalla Eurvicscire Wealth Locations.

AC Valhalla Eurvicscire Wealth Locations

In AC Valhalla all regions contain a certain amount of wealth that the players can amass. This wealth can be considered as currency, weapons, outfits, and more. Finding all the wealth in these locations helps the player move 1 step forward to 100% completion and also helps them upgrade their character in the game. Many players are having a tough time looking for Eurvicscire Wealth Locations, there are 24 Wealth items that players can find in Eurvicscire. Check out all the Eurvicscire Wealth Locations below:

Tungsten Ingots

Stenwege Camp 2 Ingots

Isuruium Aldburg 2 Ingots

East of Donecaestre 1 Ingot

Cnuic Fhada Ruins 1 Ingot

Threaded Pass 1 Ingot

Daeltun 2 Ingots

South of Anlaf’s Lookout 1 Ingot

Gear

Thegn’s Bracers: Stenwege Camp

Lagertha’s Axe: Housesteads

Thegn’s Heavy Tunic: Temple of Brigantia

Books of Knowledge

Poisonous Powder Trap: Petuaria Ruins

Kick of Tyr: Threaded Pass

Cargo

Flaneburg Priory 3 Cargos Caches

Fiscartun 3 Cargo Caches

Elmet Monastery 3 Cargo Caches

AC Valhalla Oxenfordscire Wealth

Like many of the regions and areas in AC Valhalla, there are a certain amount of treasures hidden that players can find for themselves and also to 100% complete the location. These treasures are called wealth, and there is plenty of wealth to find in AC Valhalla. Certain players have been facing trouble locating the Oxenfordscire Wealth. Oxenfordscire is a large area and contains 22 items of wealth. Here’s all the Oxenfordscire Wealth in AC Valhalla:

Nickle Ingots

Hammeham Nickle Ingot

Evinghou Tower Nickle Ingot

Shrine of Camulus Nickle Ingot

Leah Villa Garrison Nickle Ingot 1

Leah Villa Garrison Nickle Ingot 2

Goliath Nickle Ingot

Perie Village Nickle Ingot

Evisham Abbey Nickle Ingot

Linforda Nickle Ingot

Raw Materials

Saint Albanes Abbey Raw Materials 1

Saint Albanes Abbey Raw Materials 2

Saint Albanes Abbey Raw Materials 3

Saint Albanes Abbey Raw Materials 4

Evisham Abbey Raw Materials 1

Evisham Abbey Raw Materials 2

Gear

Buckingham Raven Gear: Magister’s Vambraces – Superior Bracers

Leah Villa Garrison Raven Gear: Magister’s Robes – Superior Torso

Oxenforde Raven Gear: Magister’s Trousers – Superior Pants

Cyne Belle Castle Wolf Gear: Shishi Guard – Superior Light Shield

Books of Knowledge

Leah Villa Garrison Book of Knowledge: Feign Death – Melee Ability

Oxenforde Book of Knowledge: Vengeance of Thor – Melee Ability

Crepelgate Fort Book of Knowledge: Man’s Best Friend – Ranged Ability

