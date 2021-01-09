Last Updated:

AC Valhalla Eurvicscire Wealth Locations: Learn Where To Find All Eurvicscire Wealth

AC Valhalla regions are stocked with wealth that the players can uncover during their journey. Check out the Eurvicscire Wealth Locations and more here.

Written By
Sanchay Saksena
ac valhalla

AC Valhalla is rising in fame by the day. The game brings Norse folklore as a background to the campaign. The game is an Action-RPG and consists of choices and impacts. AC Valhalla has a satisfying combat system, that gives the player various combat styles to choose their own style of playing. The game also has a plethora of quests with valuable rewards waiting at the end of each. They're also a lot of mysteries to unlock and places to explore in AC Valhalla. Many players have been asking about AC Valhalla Eurvicscire Wealth Locations.

Also read: AC Valhalla Animus Anomaly Locations: Know Locations For Animus Anomalies

Also read: AC Valhalla Sudwella Monastery: How To Get Wealth Under Sudwella Monastery

AC Valhalla Eurvicscire Wealth Locations

In AC Valhalla all regions contain a certain amount of wealth that the players can amass. This wealth can be considered as currency, weapons, outfits, and more. Finding all the wealth in these locations helps the player move 1 step forward to 100% completion and also helps them upgrade their character in the game. Many players are having a tough time looking for Eurvicscire Wealth Locations, there are 24 Wealth items that players can find in Eurvicscire. Check out all the Eurvicscire Wealth Locations below:

Tungsten Ingots

  • Stenwege Camp 2 Ingots
  • Isuruium Aldburg 2 Ingots
  • East of Donecaestre 1 Ingot
  • Cnuic Fhada Ruins 1 Ingot
  • Threaded Pass 1 Ingot
  • Daeltun 2 Ingots
  • South of Anlaf’s Lookout 1 Ingot

Gear

  • Thegn’s Bracers: Stenwege Camp
  • Lagertha’s Axe: Housesteads
  • Thegn’s Heavy Tunic: Temple of Brigantia
  • Books of Knowledge
  • Poisonous Powder Trap: Petuaria Ruins
  • Kick of Tyr: Threaded Pass

Cargo

  • Flaneburg Priory 3 Cargos Caches
  • Fiscartun 3 Cargo Caches
  • Elmet Monastery 3 Cargo Caches

AC Valhalla Oxenfordscire Wealth

Like many of the regions and areas in AC Valhalla, there are a certain amount of treasures hidden that players can find for themselves and also to 100% complete the location. These treasures are called wealth, and there is plenty of wealth to find in AC Valhalla. Certain players have been facing trouble locating the Oxenfordscire Wealth. Oxenfordscire is a large area and contains 22 items of wealth. Here’s all the Oxenfordscire Wealth in AC Valhalla:

Nickle Ingots

  • Hammeham Nickle Ingot
  • Evinghou Tower Nickle Ingot
  • Shrine of Camulus Nickle Ingot
  • Leah Villa Garrison Nickle Ingot 1
  • Leah Villa Garrison Nickle Ingot 2
  • Goliath Nickle Ingot
  • Perie Village Nickle Ingot
  • Evisham Abbey Nickle Ingot
  • Linforda Nickle Ingot

Raw Materials 

  • Saint Albanes Abbey Raw Materials 1
  • Saint Albanes Abbey Raw Materials 2
  • Saint Albanes Abbey Raw Materials 3
  • Saint Albanes Abbey Raw Materials 4
  • Evisham Abbey Raw Materials 1
  • Evisham Abbey Raw Materials 2

Gear

  • Buckingham Raven Gear: Magister’s Vambraces – Superior Bracers
  • Leah Villa Garrison Raven Gear: Magister’s Robes – Superior Torso
  • Oxenforde Raven Gear: Magister’s Trousers – Superior Pants
  • Cyne Belle Castle Wolf Gear: Shishi Guard – Superior Light Shield 

Books of Knowledge 

  • Leah Villa Garrison Book of Knowledge:  Feign Death – Melee Ability
  • Oxenforde Book of Knowledge: Vengeance of Thor – Melee Ability
  • Crepelgate Fort Book of Knowledge: Man’s Best Friend – Ranged Ability

Also read: AC Valhalla Maximilian Of Londinium: Get The Key To Obtain The Statue Of Maximilian

Also read: AC Valhalla Thieves Warren: A Complete Guide To Investigating Thieves Warren

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND