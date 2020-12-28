AC Valhalla Fiery Ambush Location: Follow This Guide To Successfully Complete The Mission

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the 12th major instalment and the 22nd release in the Assassin's Creed series, and a successor to the 2018's Assassin's Creed Odyssey. The Assassin's creed quest of Fiery Ambush starts in Evinghou Tower right after the final cutscene of the Blood From a Stone quest. Here, you will know all about this Fiery Ambush quest.

AC Valhalla Fiery Ambush Location

After you complete the Blood from a Stone quest, you will receive this quest. The location for this quest is in the southwestern portion of Oxeneforscire.

Now after you make your way to this location, you will be able to find Fulke as he is in an argument with someone during a cutscene.

You will get a prompt to pay the man 130 silver, or threaten and fight him, or use at least charisma level 2 to persuade them.

Next part is to place oil jars on the main road to set a trap.

The enemies that you will find hard to defeat will be the standard-bearers. All you need to do is target the weak spots of their left foot and right arm.

Defeat these enemies then use the torches for destroying the final three supply carts here.

Follow Fulke to the clifftop.

Speak to her in order to complete this quest.

