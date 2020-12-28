AC Valhalla Fiery Ambush Location: Follow This Guide To Successfully Complete The Mission

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the 12th major instalment and the 22nd release in the Assassin's Creed series, and a successor to the 2018's Assassin's Creed Odyssey. The Assassin's creed quest of Fiery Ambush starts in Evinghou Tower right after the final cutscene of the Blood From a Stone quest. Here, you will know all about this Fiery Ambush quest.
Also read | Where Are The Dancing Trees In Fortnite? Get All 5 Holiday Tree Locations
AC Valhalla Fiery Ambush Location
Also read | Destiny 2 Xur Location: Learn Where Is Xur This Week & What Is Xur Selling
After you complete the Blood from a Stone quest, you will receive this quest. The location for this quest is in the southwestern portion of Oxeneforscire.
- Now after you make your way to this location, you will be able to find Fulke as he is in an argument with someone during a cutscene.
- You will get a prompt to pay the man 130 silver, or threaten and fight him, or use at least charisma level 2 to persuade them.
- Next part is to place oil jars on the main road to set a trap.
- The enemies that you will find hard to defeat will be the standard-bearers. All you need to do is target the weak spots of their left foot and right arm.
- Defeat these enemies then use the torches for destroying the final three supply carts here.
- Follow Fulke to the clifftop.
- Speak to her in order to complete this quest.
AC Valhalla Guide
- Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke, Honor Bound, Family Matters, A Seer's Solace, The Prodigal Prince, Rude Awakening, A Cruel Destiny, Birthrights and The Seas of Fate.
- Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe, The Swan-Road Home, Settling Down and The Alliance Map.
- The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire, The Sons of Ragnar, Bartering, Rumors of Ledecestre, The Walls of Templebrough, Tilting the Balance, Heavy Is The Head, Hunted and Report on Ledecestrescire
- The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire, The Great Scattered Army, Orphans of the Fens, Glory Regained, Razing Earnningstone, Unholy Father, Storming Ravensburg, The Stench of Treachery, An Island of Eels and Reporting on Grantebridgescire
- Asgard Saga - Asgard, View Above All, Well-Traveled, Defensive Measures, Extended Family, Forging a Bond: Part 1, A Feline's Footfall, Taking Root, Forging a Bond: Part 2, The Big Finish and Binding Fate.
- Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim, Mistress of the Iron Wood, The Lost Cauldron, A Gift from the Past, A Feast to Remember and The Price of Wisdom.
Also read | How To Charge Oculus Quest 2 Controllers? Learn How To Use The Oculus 2 Charging Station
Also read | How To Ignite And Dance At A Tomato Shrine In Fortnite? Check Out This Fortnite Challenge