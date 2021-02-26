AC Valhalla Fireflies Location: Check Out How To Earn Twinkle Twinkle Trophy Here

AC Valhalla has been in stores for quite some time now and it has become quite famous with time. The Norse Folklore, action-RPG blend has received massive praise from players across the globe. The mission itself is a monstrous excursion and players will wind up going through over 50 hours simply attempting to finish the primary mission of the game. Yet, between this, many players are pondering about AC Valhalla Fireflies Location.

AC Valhalla Fireflies Location

Fireflies, like a lot of other flora and fauna, are a part of AC Valhalla. Players are looking for the fireflies location as it helps them unlock one of the trophies called Twinkle Twinkle in AC Valhalla. They need to catch a firefly and release it in their settlement to unlock this trophy. The issue that players are having is finding the location of these fireflies in AC Valhalla.

AC Valhalla has a massive world and going through every nook and corner, looking for a firefly doesn’t seem like the best plan. Luckily for the players, the fireflies location has been found and they can visit this location to get one for themselves. Players will need to visit the Grantebridgescire region, here near the Black Peak vantage point, the players can find ruins of a temple.

They need to visit this location at night to find small yellow glowing dots swarming this area. They need to catch them quickly and sneakily as the fireflies are slippery bugs. Once the players are close enough, they need to press Triangle on the Playstation or Y on the Xbox to catch the firefly. The players need to catch only one firefly for this trophy.

Once the firefly has been caught the players need to head back towards their settlement in Ravensthorpe. Once they reach there, they need to head towards the waterfall near Valka’s hut. When at the waterfall the players need to access their inventory to find the firefly. They can release the firefly from here itself. As soon as it is released, a cut-scene will begin, and the players will be notified about unlocking the Twinkle Twinkle trophy.

AC Valhalla Overdesign II Trophy

Overdesign II trophy is one of the many trophies the players need to collect to obtain the platinum AC Valhalla trophy. To earn the Overdesign II Trophy the players, need to kill 3 Hard-difficulty enemies without breaking their shields in a combat situation.

