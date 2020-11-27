AC Valhalla Guide: Check Out AC Valhalla King Killer Mission Choices And Impacts Here

AC Valhalla is the latest installment to the Assassins Creed Franchise by Ubisoft. The game is an action-RPG and it involves some crucial RPG elements. Players are playing the role of the Viking Eivor in their game and will face a lot of choices which will have consequences throughout their journey. Many missions have choices which can impact how the game unfolds. Players are wondering about AC Valhalla King Killer mission choices and consequences.

AC Valhalla King Killer Mission Choices and Consequences

One of the missions in AC Valhalla needs the player to get rid of a king, this is called the King Killer mission and is found in Sciropescire. This mission will have 2 situations where the player will have to make choices. Choices in AC Valhalla are crucial, they actually impact the events in the game and also sometimes decide the ending the player will get. AC Valhalla Choices and Consequences have been thought out by the developers and it is advisable for the player to think before making decisions too. Here are the AC Valhalla King Killer Mission choices and consequences.

In the first situation, the players will come to know that Ivarr was responsible for the death of Ceolbert, this will infuriate Eivor and the game will start a boss battle between Eivor and Ivarr. After defeating Ivarr the player will be given two choices, these choices don’t actually matter as they don’t impact the game, but what the player does later with these choices is what really impacts the events of the game. The choices and consequences of the first situation are:

Send Ivarr to Valhalla: If you make this choice then Eivor will keep the axe on Ivarr’s chest and before dying Ivarr will say that he can hear the wings of a Valkyrie

Deny Ivarr Valhalla: If the player makes this choice then Eivor will kick the axe out of Ivarr’s reach and before dying Ivarr will say that he is Helheim bound.

In the second situation, the player has to face Ubba. Ubba knows about Ivarr’s death, but they will ask Eivor how Ivarr actually died. In this situation the choice really matters, everything will be smooth if the player decides to be honest with Ubba. If the player decides to lie to Ubba, then they will face a major conflict with him in the future. Here are the choices the player gets while talking to Ubba:

Ivarr Died Well

Ivar Died Badly

He wanted Death

