AC Valhalla Guide: Learn Where To Find The Adze In AC Valhalla Here

AC Valhalla is a huge game. Players will often find themselves wandering the map of AC Valhalla looking for gear, people, and other things. They have created a world for the people where the players can feel like real Vikings, taking upon different tasks each day. Players have been asking where to find the Adze in AC Valhalla.

Where to find the Adze in AC Valhalla?

The Adze is one of the members of the Order of the Ancients. This is one of the questlines where the players have defeat all the members of the Order of the Ancients. Finding the Adze can be a bit tricky as the player needs to look for clues that will unveil the location of the Adze for the players. Here’s where to find the Adze and AC Valhalla The Adze clues:

For the first clue, the player has to head over to Ledecestrescire. Here they will have to defeat a man in a drink-off challenge to receive the first clue for the Adze.

The first clue will take the player towards the second clue in Ledecestrescire. The players need to look for a water mill and loot all the objects inside. This will open up the location of the Adze on the map.

Now the players have to go over to Repton and search for the target. They can pinpoint the location by using Odin sight. Players can then choose which kind of approach they want to use, stealth or aggressive.

AC Valhalla Fishing Guide

Fishing is one of the many side activities in AC Valhalla. Players can use this activity for leisure or complete a task surrounding this activity. To unlock fishing, the player has to reach settlement rank 2 and purchase a fishing hut for 600 supplies and 45 raw materials. After building the fishing hut they can obtain a fishing line from a kid. This kid will also provide the players with a set of fishes they need to collect and get for them to receive a reward.

Fishing itself is a fun activity, players need to head over to any water body in the game. Then they need to equip the fishing line by opening up the radial menu by pressing the down arrow on the D-pad. Once equipped, the players need to use L2 or LT to aim and R2 or RT to throw the line. The player needs to hold on to the right trigger until the controller vibrates, signifying the fish has taken the bait and is attached to the hook. From here the player has to continuously press X or A and reel the fish in with the left analog stick.

