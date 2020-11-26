AC Valhalla Guide: Learn More About Chipping Away Locations In The Game

AC Valhalla is a massive game, only finishing the intro of the game takes the players hours. AC Valhalla creates a new world for the players to dive in. This world has many activities, quests, side quests, and a lot more things to do. Players can either dive into the campaign and start doing missions straight away or wander off and take in the breathtaking beauty of the game. The player has complete freedom to be the Viking they want to be in the game. Players are wondering about AC Valhalla Chipping Away locations.

AC Valhalla Chipping Away Locations

This is one of the quests in AC Valhalla where the player has to work on weakening Eadwyn’s hold in Oxenefordscire. The player has to literally chip away at the supplies to weaken her hold over the region. The tricky part of this quest is that no quest markers are provided and the quest markers only pop up when the player is near them. Fortunately, the AC Valhalla Chipping Away locations have been found. Here are all the chipping away locations in AC Valhalla:

First, the players should head towards the east of Buckingham, near the synchronization point. Here the players will need to help Fyrd fight off some of Eadwyn’s soldiers and also there’s a camp near the river where the players can go and destroy some supply carts too.

Then the players will have to head towards the southwest of Buckingham where they will find another group of soldiers waiting to fight Eadwyn’s soldiers, help them out.

Then the player needs to head over to the river near Linford, and help Fyrd battle another set of soldiers.

The last objective is also near Linforda towards the northwest, players will find two guarded supply carts and the players need to destroy these too.

AC Valhalla Bullhead Location

AC Valhalla has created a complex flora and fauna ecosystem for the game. Players can hunt and befriend different types of animals in the game. One of the fishes the players need to hunt to complete a shrine mission is the bullhead. Fishes and other animals are found according to regions, so scavenging all over the map, looking through every water body will eventually lead the player to the bullhead, but it will be a cumbersome task. Fortunately, AC Valhalla Bullhead Location has been found.

Surprisingly the bullhead fish is found near the home base of Eivor. These are fishes without fins and the players can hunt them with a bow and arrow. The player will need a fishing hut to hunt for the bullhead. Players should use their Odin Vision to aid them in hunting the Bullhead.

