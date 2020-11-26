AC Valhalla Guide: Learn How To Fish With The Help Of This AC Valhalla Fishing Guide

AC Valhalla is a huge game, just completing the introduction of the game takes up hours of the player’s time. AC Valhalla makes another world for the players to make a plunge. This world has numerous activities, journeys, side missions, and significantly more things to do. Players can either jump into the story and begin doing missions straight away or stray and take in the amazing magnificence of the game. The player has the total opportunity to be the Viking they want to be in the game. Players have been waiting for AC Valhalla Fishing Guide.

AC Valhalla Fishing Guide

Fishing is one of the many side activities in AC Valhalla. Players can use this activity for leisure or complete a task surrounding this activity. To unlock fishing, the player has to reach settlement rank 2 and purchase a fishing hut for 600 supplies and 45 raw materials. After building the fishing hut they can obtain a fishing line from a kid. This kid will also provide the players with a set of fishes they need to collect and get for them to receive a reward.

Fishing itself is a fun activity, players need to head over to any water body in the game. Then they need to equip the fishing line by opening up the radial menu by pressing the down arrow on the D-pad. Once equipped, the players need to use L2 or LT to aim and R2 or RT to throw the line. The player needs to hold on to the right trigger until the controller vibrates, signifying the fish has taken the bait and is attached to the hook. From here the player has to continuously press X or A and reel the fish in with the left analog stick. Here are different fishing locations in AC Valhalla:

Sturgeon - Cent, Suthsexe, and Hamtunscire.

Salmon - Eurvicscire, Snotinghamscire, and Lincolnscire.

Shad - Grantebridgescire, East Anglia, Lincolnscire, and Eurvicscire.

Perch - Ledecestrescire, Grantebridgescire, East Anglia, Oxenefordscire, Sciropescire, Lincolnscire, Eurvicscire, and Snotingehamscire.

Pollock - Cent, Essex, Hamtunscire, and Suthsexe.

Halibut - Grantebridgescire, East Anglia, Lincolnscire, and Eurvicscire.

Grey Trout - Cent, Essex, Suthsexe, and Hamtunscire.

Haddock - East Anglia, Eurvicscire, and Lincolnscire.

Flatfish - Cent, Essex, Suthsexe, and Hamtunscire.

Cod - Essexe, East Anglia, and Cent.

Eel - Ledecestrescire, Grantebridgescire, East Anglia, Oxenefordscire, and Sciropescire.

Bream - Cent, Essex, Suthsexe, and Hamtunscire.

Bullhead - Ledecestrescire, Grantebridgescire, East Anglia, Oxenefordscire, Essexe, Lincolnscire, Eurvicscire, Glowecestrescire, and Snotingehamscire.

Burbot - Cent, Sciropescire, Suthsexe, Oxenefordscire, Glowecestrescire, and Hamtunscire.

Brown Trout - Ledecestrescire, Sciropescire, Lincolnscire, Eurvicscire, and Glowecestrescire.

