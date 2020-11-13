AC Valhalla Guide: Find The Bullhead Location In AC Valhalla With This Guide

AC Valhalla is ascending in popularity constantly. The game brings Norse mythology as a foundation for the campaign. The game is an action-RPG and comprises of decisions and impacts. AC Valhalla has a delightful battle framework, that gives the player different battle styles to pick their own way of playing. The game additionally has plenty of missions with important prizes holding up toward the finish of each. There are plenty of secrets to open and places to investigate in AC Valhalla. Players are asking about AC Valhalla Bullhead Location.

AC Valhalla Bullhead Location

AC Valhalla has created a complex flora and fauna ecosystem for the game. Players can hunt and befriend different types of animals in the game. One of the fishes the players need to hunt to complete a shrine mission is the bullhead. Fishes and other animals are found according to regions, so scavenging all over the map, looking through every water body will eventually lead the player to the bullhead, but it will be a cumbersome task. Fortunately, AC Valhalla Bullhead Location has been found.

Surprisingly the bullhead fish is found near the home base of Eivor. These are fishes without fins and the players can hunt them with a bow and arrow. The player will need a fishing hut to hunt for the bullhead. Players should use their Odin Vision to aid them in hunting the Bullhead.

AC Valhalla Ledecestrescire hoard location

Every region has a treasure map with the location of the treasure and the answer to the puzzle hidden in it. Players need to find the maps to understand where the hoard locations are. Ledecestrescire has its own treasure map too. Here’s how to find AC Valhalla Ledecestrescire hoard location:

To find the Ledecestrescire treasure map the players need to head towards the water body in the region.

Near the water body, the players will spot a tunnel that leads under nearby ruins

The players need to keep moving towards the end of the tunnel and then take a right

As soon as they take a right, they will find a box blocking their path

The players need to destroy this box and slide into the crevice to find the map

This is the simple map with the iconic ‘X’ marking the spot to the Ledecestrescire hoard location

The Ledecestrescire hoard location can be found with the help of this map. The map has a massive stone in it, this stone can be found towards the north of where the map was found.

There is no other stone that has the shape or size like the one on the map anywhere in the region, so it is very hard to miss

When they find the stone, the players need to look for a small hole in the center of this stone

Then need to slide inside this gap to find the treasure they are looking for.

