AC Valhalla Offchurch Armour: Follow This Guide To Find The Hidden Key

In the quest to find the offchurch key, Before skittering off to find the key, the players will first require to make sure that they are in the right place. This starts while you are working your way through the Tilting the Balance quest, and you will be asked to 'Find and explore King Burgred's hideout'. Now this will further require you to go inside Offchurch, and the key for this place can be found in the southeast of Ledecestrescire. Continue reading to know all about the Offchurch key.

AC Valhalla Offchurch Armour

Follow these steps to find the key and the armour:

Synchronise the area and you will be able to see a cluster of Assassin's Creed Valhalla wealth markers in Offchurch location.

Now you need to travel to Offchurch which will tell you that it's a restricted area.

Using stealth is a good option to sneak your way into the main building unnoticed. Fighting your way across the enemies is not a bad option either.

Even at the outside, there will be a few Skirmishers against which you will have to battle it out.

After clearing out the area you can go ahead and loot the chests There will be Leather and Iron Ore in a red tent

Head to the main building with the quest marker on it.

Now head underground by walking down the stairs.

Follow the corridors and you will see the key icon appear on your screen.

Continue exploring until you reach a room with lots of red banners and a Skirmisher inside.

This specific enemy is a lot faster than the usual ones so be careful.

Defeating him and loot his body to grab the Offchurch Door Key.

AC Valhalla Guide

Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke Honor Bound Family Matters A Seer's Solace The Prodigal Prince Rude Awakening A Cruel Destiny Birthrights The Seas of Fate

Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe The Swan-Road Home Settling Down The Alliance Map

The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire The Sons of Ragnar Bartering Rumors of Ledecestre The Walls of Templebrough Tilting the Balance Heavy Is The Head Hunted Report on Ledecestrescire

The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire The Great Scattered Army Orphans of the Fens Glory Regained Razing Earnningstone Unholy Father Storming Ravensburg The Stench of Treachery An Island of Eels Reporting on Grantebridgescire

Asgard Saga - Asgard View Above All Well-Traveled Defensive Measures Extended Family Forging a Bond: Part 1 A Feline's Footfall Taking Root Forging a Bond: Part 2 The Big Finish Binding Fate

Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim Mistress of the Iron Wood The Lost Cauldron A Gift from the Past A Feast to Remember The Price of Wisdom



