AC Valhalla Vinland Mysteries: Check Out This List Of All Mysteries In Vinland Region

In AC Valhalla, the mysteries are marked on the world map by blue icons automatically when the player synchronizes the viewpoints. These so-called mysteries are a type of side quests. If a player wants to get the "Territories for the Completionist All the Way" trophy or achievement then these side quests are a must for it.

AC Valhalla Vinland Mysteries

Here are all the mysteries that you can find in the Vinland region of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Mystery #1: World Event Talk to the man in Nyhofn as he will want you to look for someone. This person is a character who is linked to Mystery #5, so it would be better to complete that first. Now you need to come back to the village and talk to the man. When they play to leave, you need to follow them. During your travel, you will be attacked by a wild animal. Just kill it and this will make the man happy. Return back to Nyhofn to end the Mystery.

Mystery #2: World Event (A Dead Man’s Tale) For this one, you will have to bring back the corpse to the woman in Nyhofn.

Mystery #3: Standing Stones This is a puzzle in which you will have to move the platforms from the middle first.

Mystery #4: Legendary Animal (O Yan Do’ Ne) This is a Legendary Moose. Equip your bare fists as it will deal a lot more damage than any weapon.

Mystery #5: World Event (Flight of Fancy) First you need to talk to the woman and then jump down below. Lead the turkey back to the woman. Now talk to her again to finish the Mystery.

Mystery #6: Cairn It is a very simple puzzle which will directly give the mystery.

Mystery #7: World Event (Ursine Takeover) Let the bears kill the man.



AC Valhalla Guide

Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke Honor Bound Family Matters A Seer's Solace The Prodigal Prince Rude Awakening A Cruel Destiny Birthrights The Seas of Fate

Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe The Swan-Road Home Settling Down The Alliance Map

The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire The Sons of Ragnar Bartering Rumors of Ledecestre The Walls of Templebrough Tilting the Balance Heavy Is The Head Hunted Report on Ledecestrescire

The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire The Great Scattered Army Orphans of the Fens Glory Regained Razing Earnningstone Unholy Father Storming Ravensburg The Stench of Treachery An Island of Eels Reporting on Grantebridgescire

Asgard Saga - Asgard View Above All Well-Traveled Defensive Measures Extended Family Forging a Bond: Part 1 A Feline's Footfall Taking Root Forging a Bond: Part 2 The Big Finish Binding Fate

Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim Mistress of the Iron Wood The Lost Cauldron A Gift from the Past A Feast to Remember The Price of Wisdom



