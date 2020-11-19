AC Valhalla Burn Or Keep Leechbook: Know The Outcomes Of Both The Choices

AC Valhalla is the 12th main instalment and the 22nd release in the overall Assassin's Creed series. Burn or Keep Leechbook is one of the quests in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and the players will need to decide on either they should burn the book or keep it. Continue reading to know all about the AC Valhalla burn or keep leechbook quest.

AC Valhalla: Burn or Keep Leechbook

Unlike many of the other decisions that are spread throughout the Assassin's Creed game, this is one of those quests in which the decision you make is strictly a moral one. The game is not going to punish you in any way whatever decision you choose to make.

Burn it – Erke throws the book into the fire. He then says “Not worth its weight in blood,” as he is putting the book in the fire. There is also a concern that the book will inspire people to follow something which will further be the reason for causing more pain and blood in hopes of discovery.

Keep it – Erke keeps the books as he believes that the data will save lives. Even though all these findings were inhuman, if they were thrown away, all of the time and work spend for this would be for nothing.

AC Valhalla Guide

Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke Honor Bound Family Matters A Seer's Solace The Prodigal Prince Rude Awakening A Cruel Destiny Birthrights The Seas of Fate

Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe The Swan-Road Home Settling Down The Alliance Map

The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire The Sons of Ragnar Bartering Rumors of Ledecestre The Walls of Templebrough Tilting the Balance Heavy Is The Head Hunted Report on Ledecestrescire

The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire The Great Scattered Army Orphans of the Fens Glory Regained Razing Earnningstone Unholy Father Storming Ravensburg The Stench of Treachery An Island of Eels Reporting on Grantebridgescire

Asgard Saga - Asgard View Above All Well-Traveled Defensive Measures Extended Family Forging a Bond: Part 1 A Feline's Footfall Taking Root Forging a Bond: Part 2 The Big Finish Binding Fate

Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim Mistress of the Iron Wood The Lost Cauldron A Gift from the Past A Feast to Remember The Price of Wisdom



