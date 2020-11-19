Last Updated:

AC Valhalla Burn Or Keep Leechbook: Know The Outcomes Of Both The Choices

AC Valhalla will present the players with another one of the quests called "Burn or Keep leechbook" that is not going to affect the main storyline in any way.

Written By
Saurabh Sabat
ac valhalla

AC Valhalla is the 12th main instalment and the 22nd release in the overall Assassin's Creed series. Burn or Keep Leechbook is one of the quests in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and the players will need to decide on either they should burn the book or keep it. Continue reading to know all about the AC Valhalla burn or keep leechbook quest.

AC Valhalla: Burn or Keep Leechbook

Unlike many of the other decisions that are spread throughout the Assassin's Creed game, this is one of those quests in which the decision you make is strictly a moral one. The game is not going to punish you in any way whatever decision you choose to make.

Burn it – Erke throws the book into the fire. He then says “Not worth its weight in blood,” as he is putting the book in the fire. There is also a concern that the book will inspire people to follow something which will further be the reason for causing more pain and blood in hopes of discovery.

Keep it – Erke keeps the books as he believes that the data will save lives. Even though all these findings were inhuman, if they were thrown away, all of the time and work spend for this would be for nothing. 

