AC Valhalla Guide: Learn About The Oil Clues In The Game

AC Valhalla has been taking off to fame consistently. Players will play as a strong Viking called Eivor. They have the decision to play as a male character or a female character. Before long in the game, their mission for vanquishing England begins and the player's long and astounding excursion starts.

During this excursion, the players become familiar with their roots and furthermore learns the method of the Assassins. AC Valhalla additionally has a gigantic measure of journeys for the players to stay in. Many players are wondering about AC Valhalla The Oil Location.

AC Valhalla: The Oil location

In AC Valhalla, players will chase and furthermore be chased by a cult of individuals called the Order of The Ancients. The objective of each player is to destroy this cult and execute all of them. Certain individuals from the cult can be found effectively and others will require some research. Players should search for hints to reveal certain areas and characters of the Order of the Ancients.

Yohanes Loukas is The Oil in AC Valhalla. He is from the Wardens of Faith Branch and is the first member. The recommended level to take on this enemy is 160. Players will have to find 3 AC Valhalla The Oil clues in order to locate Yohanes. Check out all the AC Valhalla The Oil clues below:

For the first clue, players will have to investigate the festival near Henge Farm south of Stonehenge in Hamtunscire, and kill The Adze to obtain it.

For the second clue, the player will have to search the pig farm at Readingum Abbey in Hamtunscire.

For the last and final clue, the player will have to find a note at Readingum Abbey in a well underground by the pigpen which reveals The Oil's identity.

In AC Valhalla, the players will go up against a cult called the Order of the Ancients. There have always been two cults going at each other’s throats in each game and that is the Assassins and the Templars. Before these cults were formed, they already existed in society, serving different cults.

In AC Odyssey, the cult players were up against was the cult of Kosmos and the Order of the Ancients take up this role in AC Valhalla. In every Assassins Creed game, there has always been a group of people that are hunting and being hunted by the protagonist.

First, it used to be Templars against the Assassins, but since the world of Assassins Creed has grown into a different direction, the names of these groups have also changed. However, these groups are believed to be the early descendants of the Templars.

