AC Valhalla Guide: Learn About All The Wealth In Templebrough Fort Here

One of the most played games at the moment is AC Valhalla. It is a humongous game and players can expect to spend at least 60 plus hours trying to complete it. Ubisoft has created a mesmerizing world that captures the essence of Norse Folklore in the best way possible. Players will also invest time in unlocking enticing mysteries and going through some interesting quests. Many players have questioned about the AC Valhalla Templebrough Fort.

AC Valhalla Templebrough Fort

The Templebrough Fort in AC Valhalla is one of those locations that hold a lot of wealth for players. Players will come across many areas in AC Valhalla where they will have to find the treasures associated with that. Check out all the wealth that can be found in Templebrough Fort below:

Chest with Materials 1

Chest with Materials 2

Carbon Ingot 1

Carbon Ingot 2

Carbon Ingot 3

Gear: Huntsman Cloak

Book Of Knowledge: Piercing shot

AC Valhalla Fishing Guide

Fishing is one of the many side activities in AC Valhalla. Players can use this activity for leisure or complete a task surrounding this activity. To unlock fishing, the player has to reach settlement rank 2 and purchase a fishing hut for 600 supplies and 45 raw materials. After building the fishing hut they can obtain a fishing line from a kid. This kid will also provide the players with a set of fishes they need to collect and get for them to receive a reward.

Fishing itself is a fun activity, players need to head over to any water body in the game. Then they need to equip the fishing line by opening up the radial menu by pressing the down arrow on the D-pad. Once equipped, the players need to use L2 or LT to aim and R2 or RT to throw the line. The player needs to hold on to the right trigger until the controller vibrates, signifying the fish has taken the bait and is attached to the hook. From here the player has to continuously press X or A and reel the fish in with the left analog stick. Here are different fishing locations in AC Valhalla:

Sturgeon - Cent, Suthsexe, and Hamtunscire.

Salmon - Eurvicscire, Snotinghamscire, and Lincolnscire.

Shad - Grantebridgescire, East Anglia, Lincolnscire, and Eurvicscire.

Perch - Ledecestrescire, Grantebridgescire, East Anglia, Oxenefordscire, Sciropescire, Lincolnscire, Eurvicscire, and Snotingehamscire.

Pollock - Cent, Essex, Hamtunscire, and Suthsexe.

Halibut - Grantebridgescire, East Anglia, Lincolnscire, and Eurvicscire.

Grey Trout - Cent, Essex, Suthsexe, and Hamtunscire.

Haddock - East Anglia, Eurvicscire, and Lincolnscire.

Flatfish - Cent, Essex, Suthsexe, and Hamtunscire.

Cod - Essexe, East Anglia, and Cent.

Eel - Ledecestrescire, Grantebridgescire, East Anglia, Oxenefordscire, and Sciropescire.

Bream - Cent, Essex, Suthsexe, and Hamtunscire.

Bullhead - Ledecestrescire, Grantebridgescire, East Anglia, Oxenefordscire, Essexe, Lincolnscire, Eurvicscire, Glowecestrescire, and Snotingehamscire.

Burbot - Cent, Sciropescire, Suthsexe, Oxenefordscire, Glowecestrescire, and Hamtunscire.

Brown Trout - Ledecestrescire, Sciropescire, Lincolnscire, Eurvicscire, and Glowecestrescire.

