AC Valhalla Guide: Learn Who Is King Alfred And His Role In AC Valhalla Here

One of the most messed around games right now is AC Valhalla. It is a humongous game and players can hope to spend 60 or more hours attempting to finish the game. Ubisoft has made an entrancing world that catches the pith of Norse Folklore in the most ideal manner conceivable. Players will likewise put the time in opening tempting secrets and experiencing some fascinating journeys. Many ask questions like 'who is king Alfred'.

Also read: AC Valhalla Guide: Learn How To Get Huldufolk Armor Set In The Game

Also read: AC Valhalla Guide: Know About The Offchurch Gear Location In The Game

Who is King Alfred in AC Valhalla?

King Alfred was the King of Wessex and Anglo Saxons in AC Valhalla. King Alfred was also one of the Grand Masters in the Order of the Ancients. He was one of the characters that were shown in the trailer and is the main antagonist of the game. When Vikings arrive to conquer England, King Alfred openly declares war on them to drive them away. King Alfred himself isn’t a bad character, he is just seen as a villain to the Vikings as he was trying to protect his kingdom, the subjects of his kingdom considered him to be a great ruler. King Alfred is also known to set the early roots of the Templars.

AC Valhalla Spare or Kill Leofrith

Players will come across a huge number of choices in the game. In RPGs choices and impacts are crucial to the game. The player is playing the role of the character and they have the freedom to drive the story as they want with the choices they make and the impacts those choices create.

Leofrith is a boss in AC Valhalla that the players will get into blows with a little ahead in the game. Leofrith is an elite soldier and isn’t the easiest to defeat. After winning the battle against Leofrith, Odin the god of the gods himself comes down next to Eivor and gives him the choice to either spare or kill Leofrith. Here are the impacts for AC Valhalla Spare or Kill Leofrith choice:

Kill Leofrith

If the players decide to kill Leofrith, Eivor will end his life in one blow and he will receive the Warrior’s death every Viking hopes for.

Spare Leofrith

If the Player decides to spare Leofrith, it will be a lot more beneficial to them. Leofrith and Eivor will exchange valuable information. Eivor will let Leofrith know that King Bungred left him and his people alone to sail for Rome. Leofrith is grateful for this information and in exchange, lets Eivor know that Zealots of the Order of the Ancients have a scroll with Eivor’s name written on it.

It is advisable for the player to spare Leofrith instead of killing him as it provides one more player in aid for Eivor and kicks of a new quest called Hunted. With this quest, the player needs to retrieve the scroll with Eivor’s name on it and burn it. After burning the scroll, the Zealots from the Order of the Ancients will stop hunting Eivor on sight.

Also read: AC Valhalla Guide: Learn Where To Find The Lathe In AC Valhalla Here

Also read: AC Valhalla Guide: Learn Where To Find The Dart In The Game Here