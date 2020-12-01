AC Valhalla Guide: Learn How To Get Gungnir, Odin's Mythical Weapon

AC Valhalla is the most recent game released by Ubisoft. This game accepts the job of proceeding with the long-standing Assassins Creed establishment. This game is an action-RPG and includes all the significant RPG components that are required. Players can settle on decisions in the game and these decisions have impacts. There is a pretty profound ability tree that players can use to overhaul their character. There are many side exercises that players can partake in as well. Players are wondering how to get Gungnir in AC Valhalla.

Also read: AC Valhalla Guide: Know About The Offchurch Gear Location In The Game

Also read: AC Valhalla Guide: Learn About The Ash Spear Location In AC Valhalla Here

How to get Gungnir in AC Valhalla?

AC Valhalla has a massive collection of Legendary weapons that players can find in the game. These legendary weapons provide bonus stats to the player that help in combat situations. AC Valhalla Gungnir is the weapon of the God of all Gods, Odin. The special ability of Odin’s spear is that it develops a force field around itself to extend its reach. Players have to finish the main campaign quests in order to go to find Gungnir. After finishing the main campaign players can visit a cave in the icy region of Hordafylke and find the AC Valhalla Gungnir waiting to be picked by them. It is an icy cave in the Hordafylke region. Players will have to break the ice covering to enter the cave and overcome a series of obstacles to reach the mythical spear Gungnir and obtain it for themselves.

How to get Excalibur in AC Valhalla?

The Excalibur is one of the most legendary and popular swords in the game and in real life. There has been massive folklore about the Excalibur. To find and wield this legendary sword, players need to find 11 treasures of Britain Tablets. 3 of these tablets have to be obtained by defeating Zealots and others are hidden in various parts of England. Here are the locations for all the 11 Treasures of Britain Tablets to unlock the AC Valhalla Excalibur:

Essexe: Sancta Maria Abbey (Zealot)

Suthsexe: Crawley (Zealot)

Cent: Tonbridge Monastery (Zealot)

Essexe: Old Cellar

Suthsexe: Santlacne Mine

Cent: Cavern of Trials

East Anglia: Grimes Graves

Hamtunscire: Red Lichen Cavern

Hamtunscire: Wocig

Eurvicscire: Wiccan’s Cave

Snotinghamscire: Deoraby Spar Cavern

AC Valhalla Excalibur Location

The job is not done yet, after finding all the 11 tablets, the players still need to locate the Excalibur in AC Valhalla. The secret location for the AC Valhalla Excalibur is below Stonehenge but it isn’t that simple. Here how to get Excalibur location AC Valhalla:

First, the players need to head to Myriddin’s cave near the Stonehenge

This area is filled with bears, so the players should stay on guard to avoid being ambushed.

They need to follow this cave until they are right under the Stonehenge

If and only if they have found all the 11 Tablets, the Excalibur will illuminate the whole room and the players can obtain it.

Also read: AC Valhalla Guide: Learn Who Is King Alfred And His Role In AC Valhalla Here

Also read: AC Valhalla Guide: Check Out AC Valhalla King Killer Mission Choices And Impacts Here