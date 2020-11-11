AC Valhalla Guide: Learn How To Obtain Stavanger Wealth With The Help Of This Guide

Assassins Creed: Valhalla has been released. AC Valhalla is the latest installment by Ubisoft to the Assassins Creed franchise. Since the time of AC Origins, Assassins Creed games have become full-blown RPGs and RPG mechanics have become an integral part of the gameplay. AC games have also started following mythologies as the background for the main story. AC Origins had Egyptian mythology, AC Odyssey had Greek mythology and now AC Valhalla has Norse mythology.

As AC Valhalla is an RPG, players will find themselves most of the time completing quests, trying to earn money and rewards, trying to find the lost loot and mysteries in the world of AC Valhalla. One of the most asked questions of Valhalla is about Stavanger Wealth and Ryfylke Wealth.

Also read: Assassin's Creed Valhalla PC Requirements: Can Your PC Handle The Action RPG?

Also read: Assassin's Creed Valhalla Review: Ratings And Reviews For The Ubisoft Release

AC Valhalla Stavanger Wealth

Players of AC Valhalla will often find themselves looking for loot and wealth to upgrade their accessories. Ingots are a great way to amass some wealth and they have spread around in several locations on the map. The Stavanger ingot or Stavanger Wealth can be found inside a house in Stavanger. This house has a barred door and the players have to find an out of the box way to access the contents of the house. Follow this Stavanger Wealth walkthrough to enter the house and retrieve the contents of the chest inside:

Firstly, there is no way to enter the house from the ground so the players should put their climbing shoes on.

From the top of the house, players will find a structure that extends to the roof.

This structure has weak and breakable side panels

Players can use arrows or melee attacks in AC Valhalla to destroy weak structures

After breaking the structure, the player should have enough area to slide down inside and loot the chest

Looting the chest will provide the players with Stavanger Wealth, which is a carbon ingot, very helpful in upgrading gear.

Players shouldn’t leave just yet as the house still contains some valuable items

Players should look through the house for silver lying around

There should also be a table inside the house which has Hoard Orders lying on top of it

Players can just break the wood barring the door from opening to leave the house after collecting everything.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available now on PC, PS4, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. PS5 version of the game will release with the console on the 12th of November.

Also read: Rainbow Six Siege Neon Dawn Patch Notes Are Out; Check Out The New Thai Operator

Also read: Black Ops Cold War Roadmap For Season 1 Has Been Announced; Read Details