Black Ops Cold War Roadmap For Season 1 Has Been Announced; Read Details

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is almost about to hit the stores and Activision already has new updates for the game. Activision has provided people with the roadmap for the first seasonal update in Black Ops Cold War. Seasonal updates have become an integral part of any game. Every season brings new content for the players to try out and keeps them engaged in the game. They have announced the road map for season 1 Black Ops Cold War and said ‘Launch is only the beginning’.

'Black Ops Cold War Roadmap' Season 1

Cold War Roadmap for season 1 is out and officially announced on the Call of Duty Twitter handle. The Cold War roadmap does not provide too much information. Some of the features available for Season 1 have been pointed out in a vague manner. It has been reported that Season 1 will have more multiplayer maps and modes, but which maps and modes will be available has not been specified.

New weapons have been mentioned, but which weapons are coming in the update hasn’t been clarified. Classified Warzone Experience is also something that is yet to be discovered and which new Zombie Modes are coming hasn’t been clarified either.

There are a few things that have been clarified in the Black Ops Cold War Roadmap for Season 1 however. The iconic Nuketown map, which has been prevalent in most COD games is coming to the Cold War, but in a more destroyed state. This map is called the Nuketown ’84. The classic multiplayer mode from Modern Warfare makes its entrance to Cold War in Season 1. 2v2 Gunfight mode will be available in Cold War Season 1 update. Call of Duty Season 1 release date has been set for December 10, 2020.

What's 'Black Ops Cold War' about?

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War aims to continue the ongoing cold war drama through their franchise. The game is set in the early 1980s of the cold war era and revolves around a conspiracy of a peculiar character called Perseus who aims to destabilize the world. The players will be able to progress through the heavily detailed cold war-esque places such as Moscow, Berlin, Turkey and Vietnam through the single-player campaign of Call of Duty Black OPs Cold War.

Players will have the joy of reuniting with their favourite characters as Call of Duty Cold War brings the favourite characters such as Hudson, Mason and Woods back for this instalment to the franchise. Call of Duty Cold War will also feature a fresh roster of Cold war era weapons for the players to enjoy.

