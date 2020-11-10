Assassin's Creed Valhalla Review: Ratings And Reviews For The Ubisoft Release

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has just been released and the fans seem to love it. The pro gamers and critics have already started giving out their reviews about Assassin's Creed Valhalla. So we too have laid down out Assassin's Creed Valhalla review as well as some popular reviews as well. Read more to know about Assassin's Creed Valhalla review.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Review

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has certainly managed to maintain the gameplay that was introduced with their Assassin's Creed Odessey. The makers have managed to bring in the traditional elements to their game. The game seems extremely huge with a lot of side quests and activities to complete.

The characters throughout the game talk to the player and ask them to complete these quests. They have also managed to bring back the Hidden Blade to their game which is certainly a plus point. Apart from this, the critics and gamers have also released their views and released their Assassin's Creed Valhalla review. So let’s look at what the players and critics are thinking about Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

A user shared his review on Google about Assassin's Creed Valhalla. He wrote, “What a return to form!! Valhalla was everything I expected from a game written by Darby..great storylines, interesting characters, beautiful worlds...Easily the best in the trilogy...Being an old fan myself, I was relieved to see Valhalla giving the modern-day lore more respect than previous few games...I'm very excited to see where the series will go from here…”

IGN has also given Assassin's Creed Valhalla a reputable 8/10 rating. A lot of other players have also given the game positive reviews. Some are even complaining about the bug, but makers might just fix them with some upcoming updates.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the best looking game I've ever played. Only played 20minutes last night and was blown away. — ⚽ FLiP ⚽ (@FLiP_LFC) November 10, 2020

Tests for Assassin's Creed Valhalla worked well last night so much so i played for two hours. Going to start again for todays stream loving the game so far #Thevikingsarehere — mike sanders (@MikeUK42) November 10, 2020

LIVE NOW PLAYING ASSASINS CREED VALHALLA!!

First time ever playing an Assasin's Creed game but I'm super excited! :Dhttps://t.co/TC48hf2h8d — SarahJane 🦇 (@SarahJaneAFK) November 10, 2020

Because of their partnership with Amazon Lunar, the players will get access to their some latest games including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, and Immortals: Fenix Rising at launch. Apart from these, Amazon Lunar has brought in a list of great games to their cloud service. Currently, the service is only available for the players in the US. Makers have not yet announced the global release date of their cloud gaming service.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ratings by popular Game critics

PC Gamer:92%

IGN India: 8/10

TechRadar: 3.5/5

Gamesradar - 4.5/5​

Dualshockers - 9/10​

Game Informer - 9.25/10​

GameSpot - 8/10

