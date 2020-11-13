AC Valhalla Guide: Learn More About AC Valhalla Codex Pages Location

AC Valhalla has hit the stores and the players are mounting up in huge numbers to play Ubisoft’s latest installment to the Assassins Creed Franchise. The game has an intricate and complex skill tree designed for the player to create their own unique build. It has a lot of legendary weapons and gears that are to be found throughout the course of the game. The game has delightful mysteries to unlock and scenic places to visit. Players are inquiring about AC Valhalla Codex Pages Location.

AC Valhalla Codex Pages Location

AC Valhalla Codex Pages contain history about the Assassin Ancestors of Eivor. Hytham tasks Eivor to find these pages scattered over England. These pages are hidden within various bureaus in England. In total there are 6 AC Valhalla Codex Pages. Here’s how to find AC Valhalla Codex Pages Location:

Venta Belgarum Bureau: In the center of Wincestre

Eboracum Bureau: At the outskirts of Jorvik

Temples of Ceres Bureau: West from the Forest of Denu

Camulodunum Bureau: Southwest from Ealdorman’s House

Ratae Bureau: East of Ledecestre town

Lodinium Bureau: At the outskirts of Lunden

AC Valhalla Take or Leave resources choice

In the Seas of Fate quest, the players will be given a major choice in the game. This choice will most likely impact the players' moves for the rest of the game. The players have collected Kjotve’s loot by this point and they need to set sail for England to continue their adventurous journey.

Before setting sail the players will get a take or leave resources choice wherein they have to decide if they want to take the loot over to England or leave it for the people or Styrbjorn. Here’s how the AC Valhalla Take or Leave resources choice will impact the player in the game:

Leave resources for Styrbjorn

If the player decides to go towards the philanthropist way and leaves the resources for Styrbjorn, Sigurd will be happy with this decision and tell the player that they will have enough plunders in England. Styrbjorn will be sad to see the player leave and will ask them to be his son’s better half. If the player makes this choice, they will 300 supplies and 20 raw materials for their Journey to England.

Take resources to England

If the players are looking for a serious cash grab, the players should go with this choice. Sigurd will be disappointed with this choice but will agree that the loot from Kjotve belongs to the player and they can decide what they want to do with it as Styrbjorn will receive aid from the new king. Later in the game, Sigurd will lash out at the player for this decision. Styrbjorn will also be disappointed with Eivor and Sigurd and see this as a betrayal. Players will get 600 supplies and 20 raw materials if they go with this decision.

