AC Valhalla Guide: Learn More About AC Valhalla Grantebridgescire Mysteries

AC Valhalla has hit the stores for some time now and is taking off to notoriety continuously. Players are entranced by the excellent world made by Ubisoft and they wind up investing hours of their time in this game. Players will play as a Viking and furthermore have numerous significant choices to make all through the game, which can affect how the story unfurls and furthermore, the conclusion the player gets. AC Valhalla is a gigantic game with loads of activities for the players to participate in. Players are asking about AC Valhalla Grantebridgescire mysteries.

AC Valhalla Grantebridgescire mysteries

AC Valhalla has a huge map, with different regions that players can explore in their journey. These specific regions hold their own set of mysteries that players can unlock. Mysteries can include Cairns, Offering Altars, Flytings, Treasures of Britain, World Events, Legendary Animals, Lost Dredgers, Daughters of Lerion, Animus Anomalies, Fly Agarics, Standing Stones. Mysteries are marked with a blue icon on the map and are considered as side quests. Here is the Grantebridgescire mysteries guide:

World Event: The Devout Troll – Make the monk angry and steal his key

World Event: The Wound Wands of Friends – Press Triangle when prompted during dialogue choices

World Event: Degolas the Beautiful – Pick up 4 crates and throw them outside the house

Offering Altar – Need to offer 10 Bullhead fish

World Event: Winchell the Robesfree – Need to steal a crate of clothes from the camp and deliver to Winchell

World Event: The Lord of Norsexe – Go to the shipwreck and investigate the corpse in the water

World Event: The Cult of Saint Guthlac – Pick up the crate and follow the man, drop the crate outside the house

World Event: The Infinite Noise of Men – Burn the farmhouse down

Standing Stones – Climb the tree and match the symbol with the camera

World Event: The Walloper – Defeat the old man in a fistfight

Flyting: Fergal the Faceless – Speak to the woman for a key and start the duel

World Event: The Doom Book of Cats – Find the house key and free the cats

World Event: Path to the Wind-Blue – Light all the braziers and kill all the Saxons

Fly Agaric – Light the braziers placed on the front gates, 3 out of 5

Daughter of Lerion: Goneril – Strong boss, recommended level 90

AC Valhalla Sciropescire mysteries location

AC Valhalla is a massive game with a staggering 233 mysteries in total. 14 of these are Sciropescire mysteries. Mysteries can include Cairns, Offering Altars, Flytings, Treasures of Britain, World Events, Legendary Animals, Lost Drengrs, Daughters of Lerion, Animus Anomalies, Fly Agarics, Standing Stones. Mysteries are marked with a blue icon on the map and are considered as side quests. Here is all the AC Valhalla Sciropescire mysteries location:

Lamb Chops World Event: In the north part of the region along the river

Paolo’s Dream World Event: Towards the west of the lake

Ove the Scarred Flyting: In Quatford

Beast of the hills Legendary Animal: Underground area west of Uriconium Miles

Offering Alter: West of the beast of Hills location

Standing Stones: Can be found at Mycel Fold

The Puppeteer World Event: Found in Wenlocan Abbey

Bewitched World Event: Towards the Southeast of Wesberie

Otta, The Son of Slugga World Event: Towards the west of Lyftmere’s Pond

Miracle World Event: Found at the South of Dudmastun Lake

Cairn: Found at the South of Dudmastun Lake

Fly Agaric: Found at the Southwest of Dudmastun Lake

King of the Hill World Event: Towards the Southwest of Dhustone Quarry

