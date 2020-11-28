AC Valhalla Guide: Learn Where To Find The Lathe In AC Valhalla Here

AC Valhalla has hit the stores for a while now and is soaring to popularity by the day. Players are mesmerised by the beautiful world created by Ubisoft and they end up spending hours of their time in this game. Players get to play as a Viking and also have many important decisions to make throughout the game, which can impact how the story unfolds and also the ending the player gets. AC Valhalla is a massive game with plenty of main activities and side activities for the players. Players are enquiring where to find The Lathe in AC Valhalla.

Also read: AC Valhalla Guide: Learn Where To Find The Adze In AC Valhalla Here

Also read: AC Valhalla Guide: Learn More About Chipping Away Locations In The Game

Where to Find The Lathe in AC Valhalla?

In AC Valhalla, players will be hunting and also hunted by a group of people called the Order of The Ancients. The goal of every player is to dismantle this group and execute each and every one of them. Certain members of the group can be found easily and others will need some investigating. Players will have to look for clues to uncover certain locations and identities of the Order of the Ancients.

The Lathe in AC Valhalla is Mucel, Heir to What He Tells. He is the third member of the Wardens of Wealth and the approximate level needed to take him on is 90. Here are the clues needed to uncover AC Valhalla The Lathe Location:

The first clue can be found by defeating the dice champion found at Buckingham’s inn in northern Oxenefordscire.

The second clue can be found by investigating the sealed chamber on the grounds of Eatun Barn, east of Oxeneforda in Oxenefordscire.

The third clue is a note inside Eatun Barn that reveals The Lathe’s identity. It's concealed behind a rock wall that leads into a cave where a moveable wall is placed. The players will find this clue behind that moveable wall.

AC Valhalla Codex Pages Location

AC Valhalla Codex Pages contain history about the Assassin Ancestors of Eivor. Hytham tasks Eivor to find these pages scattered over England. These pages are hidden within various bureaus in England. In total, there are 6 AC Valhalla Codex Pages. Here’s how to find AC Valhalla Codex Pages Location:

Venta Belgarum Bureau: In the center of Wincestre

Eboracum Bureau: At the outskirts of Jorvik

Temples of Ceres Bureau: West from the Forest of Denu

Camulodunum Bureau: Southwest from Ealdorman’s House

Ratae Bureau: East of Ledecestre town

Lodinium Bureau: At the outskirts of Lunden

Also read: AC Valhalla 1.04 Patch Notes; Learn About The Latest AC Valhalla Update Here

Also read: AC Valhalla Guide: Check Out AC Valhalla King Killer Mission Choices And Impacts Here