AC Valhalla Guide To Find Last Clue For Revealing Father's Identity

Assassin's Creed Valhalla players will have to go through a quest in which they need to find clues that will ultimately lead to the discovery of his identity. The Grand Maegester, or The Father, is the head of the Order of the Ancients and you will need to progress through the game for finding the clues. Here, you will know all about how to find the last clue for the father.

Also read | Cyberpunk 2077 File Size And Release Date Details Are Finally Revealed

AC Valhalla The Father Last Clue

Also read | Medal Of Honor Above And Beyond Release Date, Price And System Requirements

Below is a list of the requirements that you need for discovering the real identity of The Father.

First of all, you need to finish the main story in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. So just play through all of the story arcs.

The second step is to kill all the cultists of Order of the Ancients As a player plays through the game, most of them will get killed automatically. Hunt down the remaining if there are any left.

Kill all the Zealots They can be easily found in various places around 9th century England. They will be marked on your map with a white shield icon.

After you finish with all these, go back to Ravensthorpe and talk to Hytham He will be outside of the longhouse in Hidden One's Bureau. You will get this quest known as "The Poor Fellow Soldier" Now you will have to travel to Aethelnay in Hamtunscire.

Finally, when you reach Aethelnay, you need to talk with the person that is present at the quest marker

During the cutscene that plays, the Father's identity will be revealed.

AC Valhalla Guide

Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke, Honor Bound, Family Matters, A Seer's Solace, The Prodigal Prince, Rude Awakening, A Cruel Destiny, Birthrights and The Seas of Fate.

- Rygjafylke, Honor Bound, Family Matters, A Seer's Solace, The Prodigal Prince, Rude Awakening, A Cruel Destiny, Birthrights and The Seas of Fate. Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe, The Swan-Road Home, Settling Down and The Alliance Map.

- Ravensthorpe, The Swan-Road Home, Settling Down and The Alliance Map. The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire, The Sons of Ragnar, Bartering, Rumors of Ledecestre, The Walls of Templebrough, Tilting the Balance, Heavy Is The Head, Hunted and Report on Ledecestrescire

- Ledecestrescire, The Sons of Ragnar, Bartering, Rumors of Ledecestre, The Walls of Templebrough, Tilting the Balance, Heavy Is The Head, Hunted and Report on Ledecestrescire The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire, The Great Scattered Army, Orphans of the Fens, Glory Regained, Razing Earnningstone, Unholy Father, Storming Ravensburg, The Stench of Treachery, An Island of Eels and Reporting on Grantebridgescire

- Grantebridgescire, The Great Scattered Army, Orphans of the Fens, Glory Regained, Razing Earnningstone, Unholy Father, Storming Ravensburg, The Stench of Treachery, An Island of Eels and Reporting on Grantebridgescire Asgard Saga - Asgard, View Above All, Well-Traveled, Defensive Measures, Extended Family, Forging a Bond: Part 1, A Feline's Footfall, Taking Root, Forging a Bond: Part 2, The Big Finish and Binding Fate.

- Asgard, View Above All, Well-Traveled, Defensive Measures, Extended Family, Forging a Bond: Part 1, A Feline's Footfall, Taking Root, Forging a Bond: Part 2, The Big Finish and Binding Fate. Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim, Mistress of the Iron Wood, The Lost Cauldron, A Gift from the Past, A Feast to Remember and The Price of Wisdom.

Also read | AC Odyssey The Eyes Of Kosmos Locations: Here's A Guide You Must Check Out

Also read | AC Odyssey Fatal Attraction Ainigmata Ostraka Riddle Location And Solution Guide

Source: Ubisoft Montreal