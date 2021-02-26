AC Valhalla Holy Day: Here Is A Comprehensive Guide To Complete This Quest

One of AC Valhalla's quests known as Holy Day will require the players to know how to beat Goodwin, how to help Ljufvina, Guthrum, Broder and a lot more. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Holy Day quest along with information on the latest AC Valhalla update.

AC Valhalla Holy Day Guide

The first step for this quest is to go to the teal objective marker on the map which will lead you to the western Hamtunscire. After you make your way to this marker location, you will be able to see a camp. Talk to Guthram then follow the steps below:

Now head over to the other teal objective marker that will be in the town near to your location.

Open the door to the church here and right after that, a cutscene will start.

Now it is time for a boss fight with Goodwin who used to be our friend from the Wincestre arc but is our enemy now.

The weapon of choice of this character Goodwin is a sword and a heavy shield.

His weak points are his right knee and his back's left side.

Dodging will help a lot for this boss fight as time slows down when you dodge correctly.

You can make use of this opportunity for attacking his back or knee.

Keep doing this till his stun bar gets filled.

Soon he will start using his light sword on fire.

Be careful as every time you get hit with this weapon, you will get lit on fire.

Just keep parrying his attacks and you will be able to take down this boss without much issues.

AC Valhalla Update 1.1.1

Added in-game support for Ubisoft Connect achievements to the game.

Unlock conditions for Quest-related or not-repeatable achievements: Achievements where unlock conditions have been met will pop when the player completes a new quest.

Unlock conditions for Countable/repeatable achievements: Achievements will pop whenever the player performs an achievement-related action past the unlock condition.

Miscellaneous The Animus Pulse will now highlight dead bodies for necessary situations only. Enemies can no longer be auto looted using the Throw Weapons perk. Tweaked AI detection when using disguise while dodging or while being in-air. Added a reward to the Death Stranding homage. Quivers and rations will now refill when upgrading them while they are depleted. White dots hinting at rations/adrenaline/arrow loot beyond interaction range will no longer be displayed when the player has max quantity already. Players will now be able to use “Wake up” at any time while in Asgard. Previously you had to complete the first quest. Daily quests will now reset whenever the game detects that it’s not possible to continue or restart the quest. The quest may then be reactivated at the informer. Added Text-to-speech to letters found in-game. Added previews to colour-blind and subtitle options.

Balancing Tweaked damage dealt and received values for the Lost Wolf boss encounter to reduce friction when playing on Drengr difficulty. Rebalanced initial damage dealt with Harpoon Impalement Lvl 1 / 2. Game Improvements

Performance and Stability Improved performance and stability.

A lot of issues were fixed in the categories mentioned below: Graphics, Audio, Animation Quests, World Events, Side Activities World Gameplay, Combat, AI Abilities, Perks, Skills User Interface / HUD System



