ZRG 20mm Sniper Rifle: How To Obtain This Powerful Bolt-action Rifle?

Black Ops Cold War's campaign is set during the early 1980s of the Cold War, which took place between Call of Duty: Black Ops (2010) and Black Ops II (2012) in chronological order. It is now time for Season 2 of Cold War and there is a lot of new content to be seen. Keep reading to know all about the Call of Duty season 2 weapons and other additions.

ZRG 20mm Sniper Rifle

The developers behind the game, Treyarch and Raven Software have mentioned that they are planning to add a total of six new weapons to the game during Season Two. Some of the guns - FARA 83, Machete, and LC10 are going to be available at the launch of the new season. Other weapons like the ZRG 20mm sniper will get added into the game sometime during Season Two:

Weapon Class - Sniper Rifles

Weapon Type - Primary Weapon

Release Date - Season 2 (Black Ops Cold War)

How To Unlock - Complete the Challenge to obtain the free base weapon or purchase a bundle with a Blueprint version when it appears in the Store.

The ZRG 20mm is a sniper rifle that is built for players that love to play from long range. This weapon is capable enough to eliminate targets that are located at extremely long ranges. It is a bolt-action sniper rifle and its bullets have a faster velocity compared to any other weapon in its class. It is so powerful that eliminating players with just a single shot to the head, chest or shoulders is completely possible. The only downside is its slower fire rate but the reload speeds are also the fastest as compared to other guns in the category.

In order to get your hands on the ZRG 20mm during Season 2, there are two ways: You can either complete the Challenge to obtain the base model of this weapon or purchase a bundle with a Blueprint version whenever it comes in the store.

Call of Duty Season 2 Guns and Other Additions

Multiplayer: New MP map: Apocalypse (6v6) New MP mode: Gun Game New Scorestreak: Death Machine New Featured Playlist: Apocalypse 24/7 20 new Multiplayer Season Challenges

Zombies: New Zombies experience: Outbreak New Skill Tiers: IV and V New Aetherium Crystal types: Refined and Flawless New Weapon Skills: Specials and Launchers New Field Upgrade: Frenzied Guard New Ammo Mod: Shatter Blast New Support weapon: Death Machine New Zombies Onslaught map: Apocalypse (PS4/PS5) 20 new Zombies Season Challenges New Outbreak Challenges

Global: New Battle Pass including the new FARA 83 assault rifle and LC10 SMG New Vehicles: Sedan and Light Truck 4 New Prestige Levels More content throughout the season



