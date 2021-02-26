Last Updated:

What Happened To Xbox Live Gold? Xbox Live Servers Went Down For 5 Hours

The Xbox players were not able to log in due to the online servers going through a major outage.

what happened to xbox live gold

The Xbox Live service from Microsoft had gone down for more than a duration of 5 hours today. This stopped the users from signing in to their service. The time when Xbox Live servers down was around 3:15 PM ET today, and right after this outrage began, Microsoft confirmed that it has started investigating the cause. At 9.49 PM ET the Xbox status page was updated where it said that all services are now up and running, but it still isn't working for everyone. Continue reading to know when will Xbox live be back up completely.

What Happened to Xbox Live Gold?

As mentioned above, the Xbox players were not able to login at all, due to the online servers going through a major outage. The latest update before the issue was almost resolved was at 5 PM ET which mentioned that Microsoft is working on the issue, but there wasn't any ETA as to when a resolution can be expected. Here are all the updates since the outrage started.

  • Update:
    • 5:10 PM ET - The status page says "we're close to resolving the issue,".
  • Update 2: 
    • The next update from Microsoft was around 15 minutes later
    • The status page now says -  "close" 
  • Update 3 (6 PM ET): 
    • Three hours since the Xbox live issues started and are still ongoing.
    • The status page still says - " A resolution is close"
  • Update 4 (8 PM ET): 
    • Five hours since the Xbox live issues started and are still ongoing.
    • The status page now says - "It's taking longer than anticipated."
  • Update 5 (9 PM ET): 
    • The status page now says - "A resolution is close"
    • There have been reports on social media that the players are able to log in after restarting their systems.
  • Update 6 (9:36 PM ET): 
    • The status page now says -  "all clear"
    • Users are able to play again.
    • Those who are still unable to connect, try restarting first.

The latest update from Xbox support was that some of the users might be getting some errors and issues while trying to play Rec Room. The status of this Xbox outrage can be tracked by their support page here.

