What Happened To Xbox Live Gold? Xbox Live Servers Went Down For 5 Hours

The Xbox Live service from Microsoft had gone down for more than a duration of 5 hours today. This stopped the users from signing in to their service. The time when Xbox Live servers down was around 3:15 PM ET today, and right after this outrage began, Microsoft confirmed that it has started investigating the cause. At 9.49 PM ET the Xbox status page was updated where it said that all services are now up and running, but it still isn't working for everyone. Continue reading to know when will Xbox live be back up completely.

What Happened to Xbox Live Gold?

As mentioned above, the Xbox players were not able to login at all, due to the online servers going through a major outage. The latest update before the issue was almost resolved was at 5 PM ET which mentioned that Microsoft is working on the issue, but there wasn't any ETA as to when a resolution can be expected. Here are all the updates since the outrage started.

We are aware that users may not be able to sign-in to Xbox Live at this time. Our teams are currently investigating to fix this issue. We will update here and on https://t.co/PzAdjUFMJj when we have more information to share! — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) February 25, 2021

Update: 5:10 PM ET - The status page says "we're close to resolving the issue,".

Update 2: The next update from Microsoft was around 15 minutes later The status page now says - "close"

Update 3 (6 PM ET): Three hours since the Xbox live issues started and are still ongoing. The status page still says - " A resolution is close"

Update 4 (8 PM ET): Five hours since the Xbox live issues started and are still ongoing. The status page now says - "It's taking longer than anticipated."

Update 5 (9 PM ET): The status page now says - "A resolution is close" There have been reports on social media that the players are able to log in after restarting their systems.

Update 6 (9:36 PM ET): The status page now says - "all clear" Users are able to play again. Those who are still unable to connect, try restarting first.



We are aware that some users may be experiencing issues when attempting to play Rec Room. We'll keep you updated here & on our support page for more details: https://t.co/kQKp1LYR4o — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) February 26, 2021

The latest update from Xbox support was that some of the users might be getting some errors and issues while trying to play Rec Room. The status of this Xbox outrage can be tracked by their support page here.

