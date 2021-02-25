Pokemon Go: Find Out All The Details About Gible And Its Moveset Here

Pokemon Go is an augmented reality based game that is developed and published by Niantic. This was done in collaboration with Nintendo. Ever since its release in 2016, the game has been vastly popular among its players. In this post, we are going to be looking at what is Gible in Pokemon Go, Gible best moveset, its evolution and more.

Also read: Dying Light patch notes 1.32: What is included in the new update of Dying Light?

What is Gible in Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go Gible is a Dragon/Ground type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Ice, Fairy and Dragon moves. It has a Max CP of 1112. It spawns particularly in sunny and windy weather conditions. Following is a list of offense and defense DPS for this particular Pokemon. Read it carefully, as it'll be useful for your raid battles.

Offence, defense.

Mud Shot, 10 DPS, Dig, 25.5 DPS.

Take Down, 6.7 DPS. Dig, 25.5 DPS.

Also read: PlayStation State of Play schedule leaked: Read all details here.

Attack, defense, and stamina.

Attack, 124

Defense, 84

Stamina, 151.

Also read: How to get Gible in Pokemon Go? A complete, step by step guide.

Max CP list

Level 15. Research encounters 477.

Level 20. Max hatched / raids, 635.

Level 30. Max wild, 954.

Level 40. Total CP, 1112.

Also read: Fortnite Survival Simulator face problems in European regions as players could not login.

Max CP with weather boost

Level 25 raids, 794.

Level 35 wild, 1033.

Max HP and the size of Gible

Max HP.

Level 40, 131.

Size of Gible.

Height, 0.7 M.

Weight, 20.5 kg.

List of all attacking moves

Quick move, Mud Shot.

Damage 5, EPS 11.7, and DPS 11.

Quick move, Take Down.

Damage 8, EPS 8.3, and DPS 6.7.

Main move, Dig.

Damage 100, EPS -10.6, and DPS 25.5.

Main move, Twister.

Damage 45, EPS -11.8, and DPS 19.3.

Main move, Body Slam.

Damage 50, EPS -17.5, and DPS 26.3

Main move, Frustration Shadow.

Damage 10, EPS -16.5, and DPS 5.

Main move, Return Purified.

Damage 35, EPS -47.1, and DPS 50.

Counter Pokemons for Gible

Darmanitan Galarian Zen.

Darmanitan Galarian Standard.

Kyurem Black.

Mamoswine.

Weavile.

Pokemon Go best moveset

The strongest moveset for Gible is Mud Shot & Dig.

It has two possible fast moves namely Take Down and Mud Shot.

It has three possible charge moves namely Dig, Twister, and Body Slam.

Its max CP is 1112.

Gible evolution

Gible is also a new base Pokemon that can be evolved. The second stage of Gible evolution chain is Gabite, which you need 25 candies to evolve to. And the final stage is Garchomp, which you need 100 candies to evolve to this form. That’s basically all the details we have for you about the Pokemon Go Gible in this guide.