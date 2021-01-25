AC Valhalla ISU Weapons: Learn How To Get AC Valhalla ISU Bow Here

AC Valhalla is on track to being one of the most played games in recent times. The Norse folklore-inspired game immerses the player in such a fashion that they end up spending hours at a time without realising it. AC Valhalla has created a rich and deep excursion that is also long, it is filled with quests, events, treasures, and more. Ubisoft also constantly updates the game to provide new content for the players and also to fix the issues to create a smoother gameplay experience. Players want to learn more about AC Valhalla ISU weapons.

AC Valhalla ISU Weapons

The ISU was an advanced civilisation that stayed on Earth before humans came. These incredibly advanced species have left some legendary weapons that players can find and obtain in the game. One of the weapons that players have been wanting to know about is the AC Valhalla ISU bow and there is a very peculiar way to obtain it.

Players aren’t sure if this is a bug in the came or the actual way to obtain this weapon. To obtain the AC Valhalla ISU Bow, the players need to go smashing a pile of rocks near Brunson Turret in Northumbria. There is a lake towards the north with a small island where the pile of rocks is located. Once they reach this location the players need to hit the rock pile a few times and save and reload the game. They need to keep doing this until the pile has disappeared, once it has, the players will see the AC Valhalla ISU bow pop up on the screen for them to collect.

AC Valhalla Secret Weapons

Other than the weapons that can be found in the Open world or by completing quests, AC Valhalla also holds a collection of secret weapons that players can use in combat situations. Here are all the AC Valhalla Secret Weapons and how to get them:

Swordfish

This is one of the weapons that players can collect after finishing the fishing objectives. After building the fishing hut, the players will be tasked by the small boy to collect certain types of fish in the game. Once all are collected, the boy will provide the player with a special objective, and completing that will reward the player with the two-handed sword, Swordfish. This sword is an actual Swordfish and is a Mythical Great Sword.

Gorgon Shield

This secret weapon can be obtained by collecting all the Roman Artefacts in AC Valhalla. After collecting all the players can avail the Gorgon shield, which is a Mythical Light Shield that released fumes of poison on perfect parries.

Magyar Hunting Bow

This AC Valhalla Secret weapon can be obtained by completing all the hunting deliveries in the game. This bow increases the stun damage when the players hit the weak points of the enemies. The Magyar Hunting bow is a Mythical Light Bow.

