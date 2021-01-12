AC Valhalla Maeldune Saltern Camp: Check Out This AC Valhalla POI

Quick links:
AC Valhalla is in the stores now and almost every player is getting their hands on the copy of the latest Assassins Creed instalment. Ubisoft has made a massive action-RPG this time around with Norse mythology as their background. The game has a huge number of quests to complete, mysteries to solve, treasures to plunder, and places to explore. The franchise is also known for its historic accuracy of the depiction of events in the past. Numerous players want to know about the AC Valhalla Maeldune Saltern Camp.
AC Valhalla has many camps the players will have to raid for treasure and other items and tasks in the game. The Maeldune Saltern Camp is one of the important ones as it just does not hold treasures, it also holds clues to unveil the identity of one of the members of the Order of the Ancients. The players will have to investigate the Maeldune Saltern Camp and assassinate the Woden Zealot, This will provide them with a note which will reveal the identity of The Sickle from the Order of the Ancients. Heika of Friesland is the Sickle from the Order of the Ancients.
Players in Ac Valhalla will be trying to find all types of wealth in the game. One of these is an ingot lying in the Mountains of Fornburg. To find this wealth the players will need the help of the scorched paper, as it contains a riddle that helps find this treasure. Follow this scorched paper walkthrough to find the wealth hidden in the Mountains of Fornburg.
