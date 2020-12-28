AC Valhalla Ivar Location: Here Are The Location Details To Find Ivar In Leicester

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is an action role-playing video game developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. It is the twelfth major installment and the twenty-second release in the Assassin's Creed series, and a successor to the 2018's Assassin's Creed Odyssey. The game is available for all the major gaming platforms which include the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia, Xbox Series X and Series S and Microsoft Windows. Continue reading this article to know where is Ivar in Leicester.

AC Valhalla Ivar in Leicester Location

To start things off, you will have to reach Ledecestre. The easiest and simplest method would be to get your longboat and keep going along the Soar River and you will at the dock of this Ledecestre location.

Now right after you anchor your boat at the dock, you will be able to see a big tower that is a little bit damaged as well. To make things easier, you can use the raven Synin ( the Up button for console players and the V button for PC players) and you will be able to see the tower. Ivarr can be found at the top of this tower, waiting for you.

AC Valhalla Guide

Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke, Honor Bound, Family Matters, A Seer's Solace, The Prodigal Prince, Rude Awakening, A Cruel Destiny, Birthrights and The Seas of Fate.

Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe, The Swan-Road Home, Settling Down and The Alliance Map.

The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire, The Sons of Ragnar, Bartering, Rumors of Ledecestre, The Walls of Templebrough, Tilting the Balance, Heavy Is The Head, Hunted and Report on Ledecestrescire

The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire, The Great Scattered Army, Orphans of the Fens, Glory Regained, Razing Earnningstone, Unholy Father, Storming Ravensburg, The Stench of Treachery, An Island of Eels and Reporting on Grantebridgescire

Asgard Saga - Asgard, View Above All, Well-Traveled, Defensive Measures, Extended Family, Forging a Bond: Part 1, A Feline's Footfall, Taking Root, Forging a Bond: Part 2, The Big Finish and Binding Fate.

Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim, Mistress of the Iron Wood, The Lost Cauldron, A Gift from the Past, A Feast to Remember and The Price of Wisdom.

