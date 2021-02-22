AC Valhalla: Learn All About River Raid And Cliffside Monastery

As a part of the 1.1.2 update, AC Valhalla was finally enabled with the much awaited River Raid gameplay feature. These Raids let you to form resources and update your settlements. It also offers you a new lute in the form of a brand new gear set. This is a powerful feature that you can play and replay again and again. In this post, we are going to look at the complete details of the Cliffside Monastery in AC Valhalla and more.

Also read: Warzone Wallhack Glitch: New COD Warzone glitch lets players see opponents through walls.

The complete details of Cliffside Monastery in AC Valhalla

In the River Raid gameplay mode, Ubisoft has included significant updates. This includes the addition of new abilities. These abilities can be found through books of knowledge that can be located in the various River Raid maps. There are two books of knowledge you can find on the River Dee map. These two books of knowledge will help Eivor get two new abilities that can help you during battle situations.

Also read: Pokemon Go Frillish: Learn more about this Jelliyfish Pokemon.

To get the two books of knowledge, you need to go to both Cliffside Monastery and Riverside Monastery in the game. As we’ve mentioned earlier, you’ll get two books of knowledge which will give you two brand new abilities. The first ability you’ll get is the Berserker Trap ability. To get this ability in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you’ll need to go to the Riverside Monastery. Once you are here, make your way to the large monastery on a hill. After finding this one, go to the eastern side of it and enter the pit that you see there. Enter the hole and pass through the crypt. Destroy the locking mechanism of the barred door and find your way inside. Here you’ll find the first Book of Knowledge. The Berserker Trap ability let’s you to equip your arrows with a hallucinatory power. You’ll be able to activate the trap with any nearby movements. It’ll help you to take down any unsuspecting enemies that are near to you.

Also read: Pokemon Go Golem: Check out Golem's best moveset, stats and other details.

To get the Battlecry ability in AC Valhalla, you’ll need to go to the Cliffside Monastery. Once you are here, you’ll need to find your way to the ground below. Look for the scaffolding and get under it. Here you should be able to find a hole that you can enter through. Inside you will find the second River Dee Book of Knowledge. That’s all there is to it that you need to know about the Cliffside Monastery in AC Valhalla.

Also read: Skyrim Grandma bashes a "Know-it-all" who questioned her age.

AC Valhalla update