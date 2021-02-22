Warzone Wallhack Glitch: New COD Warzone Glitch Lets Players See Opponents Through Walls

The new Call of Duty: Warzone has been taking the internet by storm ever since it was released. Recently, a new Warzone glitch has emerged on Reddit that allows players to see through walls. Read on to find out more about the Warzone wallhack glitch.

Wallhack Glitch - How to see through walls in Warzone?

One of the latest COD bugs that have emerged on Reddit has given players the ability to look through walls to the other side as if they were using a wallhack or cheat. Over the past few months, COD Warzone has been in the news because of the large number of glitches and bugs that exist in the game, which in turn are used by players to gain an unfair advantage over their competitors in online matchmaking. Activision has been working hard to fix these glitches and has also permanently banned around 60,000 cheaters, as claimed by an article on BBC.

This Wallhack Glitch is just one of the glitches in a series of glitches that users have exploited. Reddit user u/chinitotuchman posted a video (embedded above) that shows how a glitch on the Gulag map allows him to see an opponent even through a wall as an outline. It's not known how this glitch is triggered and how frequent it is but other Reddit users on the thread also claimed to have experienced a similar glitch. The developers at Activision will have to rush to fix this issue before users know how to trigger this glitch and start taking advantage of it in the multiplayer and battle royale game modes.

COD Bugs

This Warzone glitch is just one of the dozens that have been discovered so far. While every large game like COD Warzone has glitches that get patched with updates after the game's release, the bugs in this game have been far more than the normal amount. In January, Activision had to remove the Armoured Royale playlist from Warzone when players discovered and started abusing a bug that made them go invisible in the game. There have also been some other glitches in the past that have enabled players to become invisible in the battle royale mode and gain an unfair advantage. The developers will have to fix these glitches soon before the game becomes unplayable due to hackers and many bugs. Stay tuned for more news on COD Warzone.

