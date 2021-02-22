Skyrim Grandma Bashes A "Know-it-all" Who Questioned Her Age

Shirley Curry is one of the biggest personalities in the world of online gaming. Also known as Skyrim Grandma, Curry has been actively streaming gameplay videos since 2011, but she has been into this world since 2007. She has also been a huge inspiration for a number of fellow streamers because of her kindness towards her wellwishers and wit towards her enemies. One such incident took place quite recently when a "know-it-all" tried to mess with the cool grandma. So, here is all about it.

Also Read | Destiny 2 Xur Location Feb 19 To Feb 23: Where Is Xur This Week? What Is He Selling?

Skyrim Grandma does not like "Know-it-alls"

With increasing popularity, streamers most often have to deal with rumours, unreal expectations, hate Tweets/ mentions and more. Similarly, our very own Skyrim Grandma faced an unprecedented comment online in which a user questioned whether Ms Curry is actually that old or not. While answering his words, Grandma managed to be as cool as she has always been.

The person who was doubting Shirley Curry's age goes by a name called "Mr Noob." He well in his statement said: "She [Skyrim Grandma] isn't a grandma if you can hear her voice she's not that old." To this speculation, the 84-year-old YouTube Streamer replied, "Well Mr Noob you are a noob. Do your research before spouting off!......"

Here is something hilarious! "Mr. Noob" just posted to me

"She isnt a grandma if you can hear her voice shes not that old" LOL My answer was, "Well Mr Noob you are a noob. Do your research before spouting off!......"

Sorry but I can't stand 'know-it-alls' — ShirleyScurry (@ShirleyScurry) February 21, 2021

Also Read | Persona 5 Strikers release time, date and list of all playable characters

She also posted this incident on her official Twitter handle by calling it "hilarious." Replying to Curry's tweet, a fan wrote: "Weird he would think anyone would pretend to be a grandma anyhow." Skyrim Grandma is definitely a kind and high-spirited person.

Also Read | Throw a fish back into the water in Fortnite Challenge Guide: Learn how to do it

Shirley Curry started her gaming streamer journey on YouTube with no dreams of gathering thousands of fans or uploading her own videos. She only wanted to watch other streamers play games and leave kind words of encouragement. However, due to her kind approach, many supported her in return and that is how she gained her place in the streaming community. One of her Reddit fan known as BarryMcKockinner, calls her the "female Bob Ross of gaming." Curry's kindness was infectious and as more people watched her videos her subscriber base grew and now she is a sensation.

Also Read | Mars landing video: Perseverance Rover shares first glimpses of Jezero Crater