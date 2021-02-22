Pokemon Go Golem: Check Out Golem's Best Moveset, Stats And Other Details

Pokemon Go is a massively popular handheld game that has been on the top of the charts since its release. The players get a life-like an experience of going around catching all Pokemon and trying to become the Pokemon Master. The Pokemon Go application has also added a lot of updates which have provided the players with new missions, pokemon, and a lot more. Many players would like to know more about Pokemon Go Golem.

Pokemon Go Golem

Golem is one of the most popular Pokemon from the series, it was seen during the first few episodes of the series. This Pokemon looks like a giant ball of Rock with hands and legs and a face, and it turns into a giant boulder while attacking. Golem is one of the first generation Pokemon, found in the Kanto region. Golem evolution doesn’t exist as it is the last stage of evolution for Geodude.

Golem is a great catch for the player’s Pokemon collection in Pokemon Go. Golem can also be a lethal addition to the player’s battling arsenal if they use it correctly. To really unleash the wrath of this Pokemon, the players should learn Golem best moveset, stats, and weaknesses. Check out Pokemon Go Golem stats below:

Pokémon GO Golem is a Rock and Ground-type Pokemon with a max CP of 3334, 211 attack, 198 defense, and 190 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). Golem is vulnerable to Fighting, Grass, Ground, Ice, Steel, and Water-type moves. Golem is boosted by Partly Cloudy and Sunny weather. Golem best moveset Mud-Slap and Earthquake (14.04 DPS).

