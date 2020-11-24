AC Valhalla Lincolnshire Mysteries: Here Are All 10 Mysteries Of Lincolnshire

Lincolnscire is a region which will require the players to have their levels according to a power level 160 zone. So it is better to be well equipped along with having a decent player level. There are about 18 Wealth collectibles and 10 mysteries that can be found in this Lincolnscire region in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Continue reading to know about all the Lincolnshire mystery locations in AC Valhalla.

Also read | AC Valhalla Guide: Here's How To Find The Hidden Ones Armour Location

AC Valhalla Lincolnshire Mysteries Location

Also read | Kohl's PS5 Status: Is The Retailer Cancelling All The PlayStation 5 Orders?

Below mentioned are all the locations of these Mysteries and will be marked by blue icons on the world's map when you synchronize the viewpoints.

Mystery #1 – The Twit Saga, Part II (World Event) Located to the north-west of Aelfgarstun. Get inside the enemy camp at his location and help the prisoner escape from there. Speak to him after saving him. Now you will have to carry the body of the prisoner’s brother and follow him. You will come across some enemies, just defeat them.

Mystery #2 – The Farewell Meow (World Event) Located to the west of Grimsby. Talk to the lady standing near the trunk. Help commemorate her deceased cat by making a shrine. Go inside her house Interact with the bowl that’s on the ground. Move the platform to the left Interact with the cat’s toy bone. Take the blanket from the room and place all of these things at the shrine. Talk to the lady again.

Mystery #3 – Gemad-Wulf (Legendary Animal) Located to the south of Grimbsy. Kill the beast at this location.

Mystery #4 – Stray Naps (World Event) Located to the south of Spitalgate. Interact with the note that you can see on the floor This will be next to the man sleeping there. The note tells that you need to take man to his wife in Grimsby. Pick up the man Put him on your mount and travel to Grimsby. Once there, drop the man off at the house of his wife to complete the Mystery.

Mystery #5 – The False Ealdormancy (World Event) Located to the east of Aelfgarstun. There will be a note on the trunk there. Interact with the note and wait for a man to appear on a horse. There will be another man with him. Kill the man which the horseman brought with him

Mystery #6 – The Ignominious Bandit (World Event) Located to the east of Lincoln. Interact with the man at this location and then lots of enemies will come at you. Kill every single one of them.

Mystery #7 – Little Victories (World Event) Located to the far-east of Lincoln You need to talk with the two NPCs here and then kill all the bandits that are creating havoc in the village.

Mystery #8 – Animus Anomaly Located to the north-east of Medeshamstede Abbey. This one is just a simple platforming challenge.

Mystery #9 – Fly Agaric Located to the north-west of Medeshamstede Abbey. Kill all the bears here.

Mystery #10 – King of Shitsby (World Event) This Mystery is located to the north of Medeshamstede Abbey. Here you will hear a sound that is coming from the inside of the ruins. Go inside the church and interact with the throne. You will get an option to choose dialogue, choose any one option you want. After this, you will get attacked by a group of enemies. Kill all of these enemies to finish off this Mystery.



AC Valhalla Guide

Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke Honor Bound Family Matters A Seer's Solace The Prodigal Prince Rude Awakening A Cruel Destiny Birthrights The Seas of Fate

Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe The Swan-Road Home Settling Down The Alliance Map

The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire The Sons of Ragnar Bartering Rumors of Ledecestre The Walls of Templebrough Tilting the Balance Heavy Is The Head Hunted Report on Ledecestrescire

The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire The Great Scattered Army Orphans of the Fens Glory Regained Razing Earnningstone Unholy Father Storming Ravensburg The Stench of Treachery An Island of Eels Reporting on Grantebridgescire

Asgard Saga - Asgard View Above All Well-Traveled Defensive Measures Extended Family Forging a Bond: Part 1 A Feline's Footfall Taking Root Forging a Bond: Part 2 The Big Finish Binding Fate

Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim Mistress of the Iron Wood The Lost Cauldron A Gift from the Past A Feast to Remember The Price of Wisdom



Also read | Demon's Souls Gold Coin Glitch: Learn How To Do The Luck Glitch

Also read | COD Cold War UI Error 10002: Here's How To Fix The Problem!