AC Valhalla Lunden Mysteries: Find Out All Mysteries In Lunden Region

AC Valhalla is the twelfth major instalment and the twenty-second release in the Assassin's Creed series. Lunden is one of the smallest regions in this Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and some of its Mysteries are the most enjoyable to discover. Continue reading to know all about AC Valhalla Lunden Mysteries.
AC Valhalla Lunden Mysteries
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Lunden Mystery 1
- Augusta the Cheerful will give you a new way to fly.
- You just need to be as nice as you possibly can.
- Just bet high and pick these options:
- You're the picture of elegance, beauty and grace.
- O, your valor's the subject of story and song.
- It is truly a pleasure, my partner's sublime.
- And with this, you have charmed your way into a pleasant win.
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Lunden Mystery 2
- This mystery can be found in a spot near the coast of Lunden and it will be a man who is surrounded by badly smelling jars.
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Lunden Mystery 3
- The task is to find the valuables from a ship.
- Interact with the Norse woman, dive into the pier then activate Odin-Sight.
- Now you can loot all the chests at the bottom of the lake.
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Lunden Mystery 4
- Resolve the main issues behind the breakup of a band.
- The issues are - a lack of resolve, debt, and being imprisoned.
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Lunden Mystery 5
- You need to locate and purchase a rare artifact.
- Then you will have to go back to Ravensthorpe, and build the museum in your settlement.
AC Valhalla Guide
- Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke
- Honor Bound
- Family Matters
- A Seer's Solace
- The Prodigal Prince
- Rude Awakening
- A Cruel Destiny
- Birthrights
- The Seas of Fate
- Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe
- The Swan-Road Home
- Settling Down
- The Alliance Map
- The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire
- The Sons of Ragnar
- Bartering
- Rumors of Ledecestre
- The Walls of Templebrough
- Tilting the Balance
- Heavy Is The Head
- Hunted
- Report on Ledecestrescire
- The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire
- The Great Scattered Army
- Orphans of the Fens
- Glory Regained
- Razing Earnningstone
- Unholy Father
- Storming Ravensburg
- The Stench of Treachery
- An Island of Eels
- Reporting on Grantebridgescire
- Asgard Saga - Asgard
- View Above All
- Well-Traveled
- Defensive Measures
- Extended Family
- Forging a Bond: Part 1
- A Feline's Footfall
- Taking Root
- Forging a Bond: Part 2
- The Big Finish
- Binding Fate
- Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim
- Mistress of the Iron Wood
- The Lost Cauldron
- A Gift from the Past
- A Feast to Remember
- The Price of Wisdom
